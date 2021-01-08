Lt. Governor Dan McKee issued the following statement on Governor Gina Raimondo’s selection as President-elect Joe Biden’s Commerce Secretary:

“Governor Raimondo and I spoke yesterday, and I congratulated her on her nomination to serve as Commerce Secretary. It was a productive call, and we discussed the importance of a smooth transition. Crucially, our state’s COVID response will not be impacted. Governor Raimondo and I agreed it is in the best interest of Rhode Island that the team leading our state’s COVID response remains in place throughout the pandemic as we distribute the vaccine and continue Rhode Island’s robust response. Nothing is more important to the success of our state. In the coming days, we will be working closely together to plan a smooth transition that prioritizes the needs of Rhode Islanders. As a lifelong Rhode Islander whose family has owned and operated small businesses in Rhode Island for over one hundred years, I love our state and I’m honored by the opportunity to serve the public as Governor during this critical moment. I thank Governor Raimondo for her leadership and her service to Rhode Island.”

Lt. Governor McKee will be using the weekend to convene with the Governor and her team to ensure he is briefed on the COVID response and other critical department activities. He will also use this time to begin planning the structure of his transition team.