Lynn Underwood Ceglie has announced her intention to run for re-election to the Newport City Council-At-Large.

It has truly been an honor to represent the residents of the 2nd Ward for the past 6 years. After much thought, I have decided to run for one of the four at-large seats on the Newport City Council. I have had the opportunity to focus on many issues and projects that have helped residents and businesses alike. I look forward to continuing my work being improving Newport’s infrastructure, educational system, livability and vibrancy.