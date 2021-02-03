In support of the RIDOH’s effort to expand COVID-19 testing resources to Newport and the surrounding communities of Aquidneck Island and the East Bay, the RI National Guard, in coordination with the City of Newport and the Newport Housing Authority will be opening a Binax Now COVID-19 Rapid Test Site on Thursday, February 4th 2021 at the Park Holm Senior Center in the City’s North End.

The site, which is located at 1 Eisenhower St. in Newport, is free to the all ages, and regular hours will be from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The testing site will remain in operation until further notice. Parking is available on site and along Hillside Avenue.

The site is walk-in, with no appointment required. We ask that only asymptomatic persons visit the site.

Patrons will take a Binax Now Rapid Test under the direction of a RI National Guard service member, and receive their results on-site after a 15-20 minute wait. Results will be on a dated hardcopy as well as a digital entry in the RIDOH portal. The test is free to the public, and open to all ages. We do ask that parents accompany young children.”

In addition, the Binax Now Rapid test site at 21 Brown and Howard Wharf will also remain operational to serve the downtown area, Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.