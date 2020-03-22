Looking for Newport, RI restaurants available for take-out and delivery? Well, You’re in the right place!

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions on dine-in establishments, we’ve compiled a list of Newport, RI restaurants available for take-out and delivery during the quarantine.

La Forge Restaurant

Tavern on Broadway

Amano Pizza

Hungry Monkey

Karma Pizza

Liberty Donuts

Clarke Cooke House

Bouchard Restaurant

Winner Winner

Pour Judgement

Corner Cafe

Fluke

Newport Lobster Shack

Binge BBQ

Perro Salado

Carmella’s Pizza

Thai Cuisine

Speakeasy

Nikolas Pizza

note: use the arrows to navigate photos and click the photos to go to their website.

email: newportbuzz@gmail.com if you’d like to be included in the list.

—

Key messages for the public

If you have traveled anywhere internationally in the last 14 days, self-quarantine for 14 days. That means do not go to work or school and stay at home.

Avoid all crowded places, large events, and mass gatherings. This is social distancing. However, people should continue doing essential errands (such as going to the grocery store).

Through March 30th, there will be no on-site food consumption for restaurants, bars, coffee shops, or other food establishments in Rhode Island.

(Establishments with a food license can continue to conduct pick-up, drive-thru and delivery only.)

email: newportbuzz@gmail.com if you’d like to be included in the list.