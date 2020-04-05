Lost your password?

From the Rhode Island Catholic Dioceses. 

A Note about MASSES

“REGULAR” MASSES
On this page, just below, are the most current “regular” Masses being held during the COVID-19 Crisis in our diocese.

MASSES/DEVOTIONS HELD ON SPECIAL DAYS, HOLY WEEK, EASTER & MORE
As in the past, for Masses on special days, during Holy Week, for Easter and more, please refer to the individual parish websites, parish bulletins, and parish social media pages for details. Parish contact information and parish website addresses can be found by visiting our docesan Parish Finder page, here.

(*In addition, please know that the Mass information listed on our Parish Finder page is pre-COVID-19.*)

TELEVISED MASSES

Eternal Word Television Network Masses (EWTN)
On Cox Channel 22 and Verizon FiOS 285

8:00am English
12noon (re-aired)
7:00pm (re-aired)
Additional information/schedule here –  https://www.ewtn.com/tv/schedule 

Fall River Diocese – Television Mass
The Fall River Diocese sponsors a televised Mass in English each Sunday at 11 a.m. on WLNE-TV, ABC Channel 6, New Bedford-Providence. The Mass is re-aired at 12:30 p.m. on Comcast cable channel 95 in Fall River. On the air since September 1963, the Television Mass serves members of the faithful who are unable to attend Mass at a parish church because of illness or infirmity.

Fall River Diocese – Mass on the Portuguese Channel
A local Mass airs each Sunday at 7 p.m. on the Portuguese Channel, which is widely carried by cable television providers throughout the Fall River Diocese.  The Mass is recorded on a rotating basis from one of five parishes offering Masses in Portuguese in the Diocese as well as two from the neighboring Diocese of Providence. The weekly Mass in Portuguese is sponsored by the participating parishes in conjunction with the Fall River Diocese.
 

LIVE-STREAMED/PRE-RECORDED MASSES ON THE INTERNET

Diocesan Homepage

Watch Mass daily at 8:15am EST – http://www.dioceseofprovidence.org
Word on Fire Daily Mass video from Bishop Barron’s chapel
The daily Mass celebrant will be either Bishop Robert Barron, Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, or Fr. Steve Grunow, CEO at Word on Fire Catholic Ministries, offering daily Mass  in English for the foreseeable future.

CatholicTV Offers DAILY Online Mass during the COVID-19 Pandemic

On Friday, March 13, The CatholicTV Network launched a new, simplified website where viewers can easily watch daily Masses from the CatholicTV chapel. 
  – Mass in English every day from Sunday to Friday
  – Mass in Spanish every Sunday
Visit https://www.watchthemass.com/

EWTN

Live Daily Mass in English on EWTN – https://www.ewtn.com/tv/watch-live
Our Lady of the Angels Chapel, EWTN campus, Irondale, AL
8:00am English
12noon (re-aired from 8am)
7:00pm (re-aired from 8am)
The entirety of the Daily Mass can be found on-demand at: https://video.ewtn.com/daily-mass/

At Vimeo

St. Thomas More, Narragansett, RI – https://livestream.com/stm/stm-mass
Fr. Marcel Taillon, Pastor 
Sunday 10:00am English
Daily Mass: Monday through Saturday 9:00am (including Spiritual Communion) English

Other Online Masses

On Facebook (live and/or pre-recorded)

Assumption of the Blessed Virgian Mary, Providence, RI  – https://www.facebook.com/Assumption-of-the-BVM-Parish-St-Anthony-Mission-Church-1649636895103522/
Fr. Gildardo Suarez, Pastor
Sunday 9:00am English
Sunday 12noon Spanish
Wednesday 7:00pm Spanish
Blessed Sacrament, Providence, RI – https://www.facebook.com/blessedsacramentpvd/
Fr. Charles Grondin, Pastor
Saturday 4pm English
Saturday 6pm Spanish
Catholic Center at the University of RI, Kingston, RI – https://www.facebook.com/RhodyCatholic/
Fr. Carl Fisette, Chaplian/Director at the URI Catholic Center & Coordinator of Post Ordination Formation for the Diocese of Providence, RI
Sunday 7:00pm English
Hendricken High School, in the Blessed Edmund Rice Chapel, Warwick, RI – https://www.facebook.com/BeAHendrickenHawk/
Fr. Brian Morris, Director of Vocations & Chaplian at Bishop Hendricken High School
Sunday 11:00am English
Tuesday 11:00am English
Thursday 11:00am English
Holy Name of Jesus, Providence, RI – https://www.facebook.com/HolyNameProvidence
Fr. Joseph Santos, Jr., Administrator
Sunday 11:00am Extraordinary Form (Latin)
12:30pm Ordinary Form (English, African Catholic Community)
Immaculate Conception, Westerly, RI – https://www.facebook.com/dongiacomo.capoverdi
Fr. Giacomo Capoverdi, Pastor
Prayer Schedule: 
8:30 AM: Morning Prayer
12:00 Noon: The Angelus 
12:10 PM: Holy Mass 
12:30 PM: Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament and Recitation of the Holy Rosary
1:00 PM: Benediction
5:00 PM: Evening Prayer
10:00 PM Night Prayer
Saturday Daily Mass  8:00am English
Saturday evening 4:00pm Vigil Mass English
Sunday 9:00am English
Sunday 11:00am English
Sunday5:00pm English
Mary, Mother of Mankind, North Providence, RI – https://www.facebook.com/Mary-Mother-of-Mankind-Church-436279026459921/
Fr. Dennis Kieton, Pastor
Daily Mass Monday through Thursday 10:30am
Sundays 10:30 am
Our Lady of Mercy, East Greenwich, RI – https://www.facebook.com/OLMparishEG/
Fr. Bernard Healey, Pastor
Sunday 9:00am English
Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Bristol, RI –  https://www.facebook.com/henry.zinno
Fr. Henry Zinno, Pastor 
Sunday 10:30am English
Monday thru Friday 6:00pm English
*Friday after 6pm Mass – livestream of the Eucharist, Stations of the Cross and Benediction
Saturday 5:00pm English
Our Lady of the Rosary, Providence, RI – https://www.facebook.com/Our-Lady-of-The-Rosary-Church-154808437888405/
Fr. Joseph Escobar, Pastor
Sunday 10:00am English
Sunday 1:00pm Portuguese
Sacred Heart Church, East Providence, RI – https://www.facebook.com/sacredheartchurchepri/
Fr. Silvio De Nard, SdC, Pastor
Sunday 11:00am English
SS John & Paul, Coventry, RI – https://www.facebook.com/ssjpri/
Fr. Michael Woolley, Pastor 
Daily 9:00am English
Daily 5:00pm English
Saturday Vigil 5:00pm English
Sunday 8:30am English
Sunday 10:30am English
Sunday 5:00pm English
SS Rose and Clement, Warwick, RI – https://www.facebook.com/ssrcparish/
Fr. Andrew Messina, Pastor
 Sunday 10:30am English
St. Ambrose, Albion, RI – https://www.facebook.com/groups/stambrosefaithformation/
*Visit the page in advance as you must request to join this private Facebook group to view Mass
Fr. Thomas Ferland, Pastor
Daily 9:00am English
Saturday 9:00am English
Saturday 4:00pm English
Sunday 8:30am English
St. Andrew, New Shoreham(Block Island), RI –  https://www.facebook.com/Saintandrewblockisland
Fr. Joseph Protano Jr., Pastor
Sunday 10:00am English 
Daily Mass Monday through Thursday 8:00am English
St. Anthony, West Warwick, RI – https://www.facebook.com/groups/StAnthonyChurchWWRI/
Fr. Andrew Messina, Administrator pro tem
Sunday 11:00am 
St. Augustine, Providence, RI – https://www.facebook.com/St-Augustine-Church-Providence-RI-107607034210413/
Fr. Robert Forcier, Pastor
Sunday 10:00am  English
St. Catherine/St. Francis of Assisi,  Warwick, RI – https://www.facebook.com/St-Catherine-St-Francis-Warwick-106923987608253/
Fr. Pierre Plante, Pastor
Sunday 10:00am English
St. Catherine of Siena, Little Compton, RI –  https://www.facebook.com/Saint-Catherine-of-Siena-Little-Compton-113943923574578/?modal=admin_todo_tour 
Fr. Stephan Silipigni, Pastor
Weekend Mass posted
St. Elizabeth, Bristol, RI – https://www.facebook.com/St-Elizabeth-Parish-Diocese-of-Providence-1060111267516743/
Fr. Marinaldo Aparecido Batista, CSP, Pastor 
Saturday 4:00pm English
St. Francis Xavier, East Providence, RI – https://www.facebook.com/SFXEPRI/
Fr. Jorge Rocha, Pastor
Sunday 8:00am

St. James, Manville, RI – https://www.facebook.com/SJFaithFormation/
Fr. Thomas Ferland, Pastor

Daily 9:00am English
Saturday 9:00am English
Saturday 4:00pm English
Sunday 8:30am English
St. Joseph, Hope Valley (Hopkinton), RI – https://www.facebook.com/stjosephhv/
Fr. Chinnaiah Yerrnini, Pastor
Monday through Friday 8:00am English
Sunday 9:00am English
St Luke, Barrington, RI – https://www.facebook.com/stlukesbarrington/
Fr. TJ Varghese, Pastor 
Saturday 5:00pm English
Sunday 9:00am English
Sunday 10:30am English
St. Mary’s on Broadway, Providence, RI –  https://bit.ly/stmarysfacebook
Fr. John Berg, FSSP, Pastor
Monday through Wednesday  7:00am & 6:30pm
Thursday 7:00am
Friday 11:00am & 6:30pm
Saturday 9:00am
Sunday 8:00am Low Mass & 10:00am Sung Mass
*Masses in Latin, Sermons in English
St. Mary of the Bay, Warren, RI – https://www.facebook.com/warrencatholic/
Fr. Douglas Grant, Pastor 
Daily 9:00am English
 

St. Paul, Cranston, RI – https://www.facebook.com/saintpaulcranston/
Fr. Adam Young, Pastor 
Sunday 9:30am English
St. Pius V, Providence, RI – https://www.facebook.com/SPVChurch/
Fr. James Sullivan, OP, Pastor
Monday-Friday 12noon English
Sunday 10:00am English

St. Pius X, Westerly –  https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100006405137376&lst=524062698%3A100006405137376%3A1584543086&sk=timeline
Fr. Michael Najim, Pastor

Daily 3:00pm English
Saturday 5:00pm English
Sunday 10:30pm English
St. Raymond, Providence, RI – https://www.facebook.com/pg/straymondsprovidenceri/videos/
Fr. Edward Pieroni, Pastor
Sunday through Friday 10:00am English
St. Thomas, Providence, RI – https://www.facebook.com/john.soares.5203 /
Fr. John P. Soares, Pastor
Daily Mass 7:30am English
Sunday 10:30am English
St. Timothy, Warwick, RI – https://www.facebook.com/St-Timothy-and-St-Rita-Parishes-578074772242717/
Fr. David Gaffney, Administrator pro tem
Sunday 9:00am 
On You Tube (some live & some pre-recorded)
Our Lady of Mercy, East Greenwich, RI – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQPZBWHRTBQEfwkjGMQUP2Q?view_as=subscriber (search: Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church)
Fr. Bernard Healey, Pastor
Sunday 9:00am English
Our Lady of the Rosary, Providence, RI – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpYXlFAjRrWNAwtR9zzrBMg
Fr. Joseph Escobar, Pastor
Sunday 10:00am English
Sunday 1:00pm Portuguese
St. Andrew, New Shoreham(Block Island), RI –  https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCow7WmuagBW42VNXKKSazAA
Fr. Joseph Protano Jr., Pastor
Sunday 10:00am English 
Daily Mass Monday through Thursday 8:00am English
St. Barnabas Church, Portsmouth, RI – tinyurl.com/ytube-sbportsmouthri
Fr. Peter Andrews, Pastor
Saturday 5:00pm English
Sunday 11:00am English
Daily Monday through Friday 8:30am English
St. Brendan, Riverside, RI – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcKYBpg5Dk0los_xy9MY-7A
Fr. John Codega, Pastor
Saturday 5:00pm English
Sunday 8:00am English
Sunday 10:30am English
St. Eugene, Chepachet, RI – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2NOvJwj-de84yJM0Kt_bpg
Fr. Stephen Dandeneau, Pastor
Daily Mass – Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, & Friday 7:30am English
Saturday 4:00pm English
Sunday 8:00am & 10:15am
St. Francis of Assisi, Wakefield(South Kingston), RI – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0Sa5r7IkdC9mBW2o12yChg
Fr. Henry Bodah, Pastor
Sunday 11:00am English

St. Joseph, Woonsocket, RI – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5vKPaC0p413UmPhW0VX2KQ
Fr. Ryan Simas, Pastor

Days/Times TBA

 

St. Mark, Cranston, RI – https://www.youtube.com/stmarkchurchcranston
Fr. Anthony Verdelotti, Pastor
Sunday 10:00am English
St. Mary’s on Broadway, Providence, RI –  https://bit.ly/stmarysyoutube
Fr. John Berg, FSSP, Pastor
Monday through Wednesday  7:00am & 6:30pm
Thursday 7:00am
Friday 11:00am & 6:30pm
Saturday 9:00am
Sunday 8:00am Low Mass & 10:00am Sung Mass
*Masses in Latin, Sermons in English

St. Patrick, Providence, RI –  https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOXg4Bnh2k5qhvM17V76ZkA
Fr. James Ruggieri, Pastor

Daily 7 days a week 7:00am English
Daily 7 days a week 7:45am  Spanish
St. Pius V, Providence, RI – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCajpa33Hc22shsMdo7IKGMQ
Fr. James Sullivan, OP, Pastor
Monday-Friday 12noon English
Sunday 10:00am English
St. Teresa of the Child Jesus, Pawtucket, RI – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC25ybmFzVJjO3xHk3pDxwgA/
Fr. David Thurber, Pastor
Saturday 4:00pm English
Sunday Masses English
 
 
Websites (some live & some pre-recorded)
Blessed Sacrament, Providence, RI –  https://www.blessedsacramentpvd.org/
Fr. Charles Grondin, Pastor
Saturday 4pm English
Saturday 6pm Spanish

Holy Ghost, Tiverton, RI –  http://www.iPadre.tv
Fr. Jay Finelli, Pastor 

Visit  iPadre.tv and hit the “Subscribe” button. Once you are subscribed, you will receive a message anytime iPadre.tv is going live with a Masswhen the stream will go live with Mass.
Immaculate Conception, Cranston, RI – http://www.iccatholicchurch.com/
Fr. Edward Wilson, Pastor
Sunday Mass English (pre-recorded)
Our Lady of Good Help & St. Theresa Shrine, Burrillville, RI – http://www.burrillvillecatholic.org
Fr. Michael McMahon, Pastor
Sunday 10:00am English
Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Bristol, RI –  http://www.olmcbristol.org
Fr. Henry Zinno, Pastor 
Sunday 10:30am English
Monday thru Friday 6:00pm English
*Friday after 6pm Mass – livestream of the Eucharist, Stations of the Cross and Benediction
Saturday 5:00pm English

Portsmouth Abbey, Portsmouth, RI – http://www.PortsmouthAbbeyMonastery.org
Fr. Michael Brunner O.S.B., Prior Administrator

Daily Mass posted approximately 8:30am English
Vespers posted approximately 6:15pm English
The Chapel of the Nativity at Relevant Radio.https://relevantradio.com/faith/daily-mass-video/
Daily 11:00am EST; 12noon CT English
St. Andrew, New Shoreham(Block Island), RI – http://www.saintandrewblockisland.com 
Fr. Joseph Protano Jr., Pastor
Sunday 10:00am English 
Daily Mass Monday through Thursday 8:00am English
St. Catherine of Siena, Little Compton, RI – www.saintcatherinesiena.com
Fr. Stephan Silipigni, Pastor
Weekend Mass posted
*See the “Live Mass” button at the top of the home page for the latest Mass installment
St. John Vianney, Cumberland, RI – https://video.ibm.com/channel/4gk6REdFBmu
Fr. Joseph Pescatello, Pastor
Sunday 10:00am English
St. Francis Xavier, East Providence, RI – https://saintfrancisxavierchurch.com/
Fr. Jorge Rocha, Pastor
Sunday 8:00am 
St. Kevin & St. Benedict, Warwick, RI –   https://stkevin-stbenedict.org/
Fr. Robert Marciano, Pastor
Sunday 11:00am English
Tuesday 11:00am English
Thursday 11:00am English
St. Mark, Cranston, RI – https://stmarkri.org
Fr. Anthony Verdelotti, Pastor
Sunday 10:00am English
St. Mary’s on Broadway, Providence, RI –  https://bit.ly/stmaryslivemass
Fr. John Berg, FSSP, Pastor
Monday through Wednesday  7:00am & 6:30pm
Thursday 7:00am
Friday 11:00am & 6:30pm
Saturday 9:00am
Sunday 8:00am Low Mass & 10:00am Sung Mass
*Masses in Latin, Sermons in English

St. Peter, Warwick, RI –  http://www.stpeterswarwick.com/
Fr. Roger Gagne, Pastor

Sunday Mass to be recorded & posted to the parish website (English)
St. Philip, Greenville RI – https://www.saintphilip.com/
Fr. Francis Santilli, Pastor

Sunday March 22 – 8:00am English

 

St. Pius V, Providence, RI – https://spvchurch.org/live-stream
Fr. James Sullivan, OP, Pastor
Monday-Friday 12noon English
Sunday 10:00am English
 

RADIO

EWTN is on SIRIUS/XM or listen online at ewtn.com/radio/listen-live
 

MORE INFORMATION

For the Faithful
  • REGULAR MASSES: The list above on this page is for “regular” Masses held during the COVID-19 Crisis. The list will be updated as we become aware of parishes in our diocese sharing live-streaming/pre-recorded Masses.
  • OTHER MASSES: for Masses for special days, during Holy Week, for Easter and more, please refer to your parish – – that special Mass information, as in the past, will be shared by your parish on their individual parish website, in the parish bulletin and on parish social media pages. For parish contact infomation and parish websites, click here.
  • *Please note that all Masses currently listed on the Parish page are pre-COVID-19*.
For Parishes
 
Thank you & God Bless!
 

