From the Rhode Island Catholic Dioceses.

A Note about MASSES

“REGULAR” MASSES

On this page, just below, are the most current “regular” Masses being held during the COVID-19 Crisis in our diocese.

MASSES/DEVOTIONS HELD ON SPECIAL DAYS, HOLY WEEK, EASTER & MORE

As in the past, for Masses on special days, during Holy Week, for Easter and more, please refer to the individual parish websites, parish bulletins, and parish social media pages for details. Parish contact information and parish website addresses can be found by visiting our docesan Parish Finder page, here.

(*In addition, please know that the Mass information listed on our Parish Finder page is pre-COVID-19.*)

TELEVISED MASSES

Eternal Word Television Network Masses (EWTN)

On Cox Channel 22 and Verizon FiOS 285



12noon (re-aired)

7:00pm (re-aired)

Additional information/schedule here – 8:00am English12noon (re-aired)7:00pm (re-aired)Additional information/schedule here – https://www.ewtn.com/tv/schedule

Fall River Diocese – Television Mass

The Fall River Diocese sponsors a televised Mass in English each Sunday at 11 a.m. on WLNE-TV, ABC Channel 6, New Bedford-Providence. The Mass is re-aired at 12:30 p.m. on Comcast cable channel 95 in Fall River. On the air since September 1963, the Television Mass serves members of the faithful who are unable to attend Mass at a parish church because of illness or infirmity.

Fall River Diocese – Mass on the Portuguese Channel

A local Mass airs each Sunday at 7 p.m. on the Portuguese Channel, which is widely carried by cable television providers throughout the Fall River Diocese. The Mass is recorded on a rotating basis from one of five parishes offering Masses in Portuguese in the Diocese as well as two from the neighboring Diocese of Providence. The weekly Mass in Portuguese is sponsored by the participating parishes in conjunction with the Fall River Diocese.



LIVE-STREAMED/PRE-RECORDED MASSES ON THE INTERNET

Diocesan Homepage



Word on Fire Daily Mass video from Bishop Barron’s chapel Watch Mass daily at 8:15am EST – http://www.dioceseofprovidence.org Word on Fire Daily Mass video from Bishop Barron’s chapel

The daily Mass celebrant will be either Bishop Robert Barron, Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, or Fr. Steve Grunow, CEO at Word on Fire Catholic Ministries, offering daily Mass in English for the foreseeable future.

CatholicTV Offers DAILY Online Mass during the COVID-19 Pandemic

On Friday, March 13, The CatholicTV Network launched a new, simplified website where viewers can easily watch daily Masses from the CatholicTV chapel.



– Mass in Spanish every Sunday

Visit – Mass in English every day from Sunday to Friday– Mass in Spanish every SundayVisit https://www.watchthemass.com/

EWTN



Our Lady of the Angels Chapel, EWTN campus, Irondale, AL Live Daily Mass in English on EWTN – https://www.ewtn.com/tv/watch-live Our Lady of the Angels Chapel, EWTN campus, Irondale, AL

8:00am English

12noon (re-aired from 8am)

7:00pm (re-aired from 8am)

The entirety of the Daily Mass can be found on-demand at: https://video.ewtn.com/daily-mass/

At Vimeo



Fr. Marcel Taillon, Pastor St. Thomas More, Narragansett, RI – https://livestream.com/stm/stm-mass Fr. Marcel Taillon, Pastor

Sunday 10:00am English

Daily Mass: Monday through Saturday 9:00am (including Spiritual Communion) English

Other Online Masses

Vatican News Live Stream of Pope Francis’ Masses – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxIsefyl9g9A5SGWA4FvGIA/

Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception – https://www.nationalshrine.org/mass/

Catholic Faith Network Masses – https://www.catholicfaithnetwork.org/masses

Relevant Radio Daily Live Mass – https://relevantradio.com/faith/daily-mass-video/

Diocese of Arlington Masses with USCCB Communications Committtee Chairman Bishop Michael Burbidge – https://www.facebook.com/CathedralSTMVA/

On Facebook (live and/or pre-recorded)



Fr. Gildardo Suarez, Pastor Assumption of the Blessed Virgian Mary, Providence, RI – https://www.facebook.com/Assumption-of-the-BVM-Parish-St-Anthony-Mission-Church-1649636895103522/ Fr. Gildardo Suarez, Pastor

Sunday 9:00am English

Sunday 12noon Spanish

Wednesday 7:00pm Spanish



Fr. Charles Grondin, Pastor Blessed Sacrament, Providence, RI – https://www.facebook.com/blessedsacramentpvd/ Fr. Charles Grondin, Pastor

Saturday 4pm English

Saturday 6pm Spanish



Fr. Carl Fisette, Chaplian/Director at the URI Catholic Center & Coordinator of Post Ordination Formation for the Diocese of Providence, RI Catholic Center at the University of RI, Kingston, RI – https://www.facebook.com/RhodyCatholic/ Fr. Carl Fisette, Chaplian/Director at the URI Catholic Center & Coordinator of Post Ordination Formation for the Diocese of Providence, RI

Sunday 7:00pm English



Fr. Brian Morris, Director of Vocations & Chaplian at Bishop Hendricken High School Hendricken High School, in the Blessed Edmund Rice Chapel, Warwick, RI – https://www.facebook.com/BeAHendrickenHawk/ Fr. Brian Morris, Director of Vocations & Chaplian at Bishop Hendricken High School

Sunday 11:00am English

Tuesday 11:00am English

Thursday 11:00am English



Fr. Joseph Santos, Jr., Administrator Holy Name of Jesus, Providence, RI – https://www.facebook.com/HolyNameProvidence Fr. Joseph Santos, Jr., Administrator

Sunday 11:00am Extraordinary Form (Latin)

12:30pm Ordinary Form (English, African Catholic Community)



Fr. Giacomo Capoverdi, Pastor Immaculate Conception, Westerly, RI – https://www.facebook.com/dongiacomo.capoverdi Fr. Giacomo Capoverdi, Pastor

Prayer Schedule:

8:30 AM: Morning Prayer

12:00 Noon: The Angelus

12:10 PM: Holy Mass

12:30 PM: Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament and Recitation of the Holy Rosary

1:00 PM: Benediction

5:00 PM: Evening Prayer

10:00 PM Night Prayer

Saturday Daily Mass 8:00am English

Saturday evening 4:00pm Vigil Mass English

Sunday 9:00am English

Sunday 11:00am English

Sunday5:00pm English



Fr. Dennis Kieton, Pastor Mary, Mother of Mankind, North Providence, RI – https://www.facebook.com/Mary-Mother-of-Mankind-Church-436279026459921/ Fr. Dennis Kieton, Pastor

Daily Mass Monday through Thursday 10:30am

Sundays 10:30 am



Fr. Bernard Healey, Pastor Our Lady of Mercy, East Greenwich, RI – https://www.facebook.com/OLMparishEG/ Fr. Bernard Healey, Pastor

Sunday 9:00am English



Fr. Henry Zinno, Pastor Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Bristol, RI – https://www.facebook.com/henry.zinno Fr. Henry Zinno, Pastor

Sunday 10:30am English

Monday thru Friday 6:00pm English

*Friday after 6pm Mass – livestream of the Eucharist, Stations of the Cross and Benediction

Saturday 5:00pm English



Fr. Joseph Escobar, Pastor Our Lady of the Rosary, Providence, RI – https://www.facebook.com/Our-Lady-of-The-Rosary-Church-154808437888405/ Fr. Joseph Escobar, Pastor

Sunday 10:00am English

Sunday 1:00pm Portuguese



Fr. Silvio De Nard, SdC, Pastor Sacred Heart Church, East Providence, RI – https://www.facebook.com/sacredheartchurchepri/ Fr. Silvio De Nard, SdC, Pastor

Sunday 11:00am English



Fr. Michael Woolley, Pastor SS John & Paul, Coventry, RI – https://www.facebook.com/ssjpri/ Fr. Michael Woolley, Pastor

Daily 9:00am English

Daily 5:00pm English

Saturday Vigil 5:00pm English

Sunday 8:30am English

Sunday 10:30am English

Sunday 5:00pm English



Fr. Andrew Messina, Pastor SS Rose and Clement, Warwick, RI – https://www.facebook.com/ssrcparish/ Fr. Andrew Messina, Pastor

Sunday 10:30am English



*Visit the page in advance as you must request to join this private Facebook group to view Mass

Fr. Thomas Ferland, Pastor St. Ambrose, Albion, RI – https://www.facebook.com/groups/stambrosefaithformation/ *Visit the page in advance as you must request to join this private Facebook group to view MassFr. Thomas Ferland, Pastor

Daily 9:00am English

Saturday 9:00am English

Saturday 4:00pm English

Sunday 8:30am English



Fr. Joseph Protano Jr., Pastor St. Andrew, New Shoreham(Block Island), RI – https://www.facebook.com/Saintandrewblockisland Fr. Joseph Protano Jr., Pastor

Sunday 10:00am English

Daily Mass Monday through Thursday 8:00am English



Fr. Andrew Messina, Administrator pro tem St. Anthony, West Warwick, RI – https://www.facebook.com/groups/StAnthonyChurchWWRI/ Fr. Andrew Messina, Administrator pro tem

Sunday 11:00am



Fr. Robert Forcier, Pastor St. Augustine, Providence, RI – https://www.facebook.com/St-Augustine-Church-Providence-RI-107607034210413/ Fr. Robert Forcier, Pastor

Sunday 10:00am English



Fr. Pierre Plante, Pastor St. Catherine/St. Francis of Assisi, Warwick, RI – https://www.facebook.com/St-Catherine-St-Francis-Warwick-106923987608253/ Fr. Pierre Plante, Pastor

Sunday 10:00am English



Fr. Stephan Silipigni, Pastor St. Catherine of Siena, Little Compton, RI – https://www.facebook.com/Saint-Catherine-of-Siena-Little-Compton-113943923574578/?modal=admin_todo_tour Fr. Stephan Silipigni, Pastor

Weekend Mass posted



Fr. Marinaldo Aparecido Batista, CSP, Pastor St. Elizabeth, Bristol, RI – https://www.facebook.com/St-Elizabeth-Parish-Diocese-of-Providence-1060111267516743/ Fr. Marinaldo Aparecido Batista, CSP, Pastor

Saturday 4:00pm English



Fr. Jorge Rocha, Pastor

Sunday 8:00am St. Francis Xavier, East Providence, RI – https://www.facebook.com/SFXEPRI/ Fr. Jorge Rocha, PastorSunday 8:00am St. James, Manville, RI – https://www.facebook.com/SJFaithFormation/

Fr. Thomas Ferland, Pastor

Daily 9:00am English

Saturday 9:00am English

Saturday 4:00pm English

Sunday 8:30am English



Fr. Chinnaiah Yerrnini, Pastor St. Joseph, Hope Valley (Hopkinton), RI – https://www.facebook.com/stjosephhv/ Fr. Chinnaiah Yerrnini, Pastor

Monday through Friday 8:00am English

Sunday 9:00am English



Fr. TJ Varghese, Pastor St Luke, Barrington, RI – https://www.facebook.com/stlukesbarrington/ Fr. TJ Varghese, Pastor

Saturday 5:00pm English

Sunday 9:00am English

Sunday 10:30am English



Fr. John Berg, FSSP, Pastor St. Mary’s on Broadway, Providence, RI – https://bit.ly/stmarysfacebook Fr. John Berg, FSSP, Pastor

Monday through Wednesday 7:00am & 6:30pm

Thursday 7:00am

Friday 11:00am & 6:30pm

Saturday 9:00am

Sunday 8:00am Low Mass & 10:00am Sung Mass

*Masses in Latin, Sermons in English



Fr. Douglas Grant, Pastor St. Mary of the Bay, Warren, RI – https://www.facebook.com/warrencatholic/ Fr. Douglas Grant, Pastor

Daily 9:00am English



Fr. Adam Young, Pastor St. Paul, Cranston, RI – https://www.facebook.com/saintpaulcranston/ Fr. Adam Young, Pastor Sunday 9:30am English

Fr. James Sullivan, OP, Pastor St. Pius V, Providence, RI – https://www.facebook.com/SPVChurch/ Fr. James Sullivan, OP, Pastor Monday-Friday 12noon English

Sunday 10:00am English St. Pius X, Westerly – https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100006405137376&lst=524062698%3A100006405137376%3A1584543086&sk=timeline

Fr. Michael Najim, Pastor

Daily 3:00pm English

Saturday 5:00pm English

Sunday 10:30pm English



Fr. Edward Pieroni, Pastor St. Raymond, Providence, RI – https://www.facebook.com/pg/straymondsprovidenceri/videos/ Fr. Edward Pieroni, Pastor

Sunday through Friday 10:00am English

/

Fr. John P. Soares, Pastor St. Thomas, Providence, RI – https://www.facebook.com/john.soares.5203 Fr. John P. Soares, Pastor

Daily Mass 7:30am English

Sunday 10:30am English



Fr. David Gaffney, Administrator pro tem St. Timothy, Warwick, RI – https://www.facebook.com/St-Timothy-and-St-Rita-Parishes-578074772242717/ Fr. David Gaffney, Administrator pro tem

Sunday 9:00am

On You Tube (some live & some pre-recorded)



Fr. Bernard Healey, Pastor Our Lady of Mercy, East Greenwich, RI – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQPZBWHRTBQEfwkjGMQUP2Q?view_as=subscriber (search: Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church)Fr. Bernard Healey, Pastor Sunday 9:00am English

Fr. Joseph Escobar, Pastor Our Lady of the Rosary, Providence, RI – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpYXlFAjRrWNAwtR9zzrBMg Fr. Joseph Escobar, Pastor Sunday 10:00am English

Sunday 1:00pm Portuguese

Fr. Joseph Protano Jr., Pastor St. Andrew, New Shoreham(Block Island), RI – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCow7WmuagBW42VNXKKSazAA Fr. Joseph Protano Jr., Pastor Sunday 10:00am English

Daily Mass Monday through Thursday 8:00am English

Fr. Peter Andrews, Pastor St. Barnabas Church, Portsmouth, RI – tinyurl.com/ytube-sbportsmouthri Fr. Peter Andrews, Pastor Saturday 5:00pm English

Sunday 11:00am English

Daily Monday through Friday 8:30am English

Fr. John Codega, Pastor St. Brendan, Riverside, RI – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcKYBpg5Dk0los_xy9MY-7A Fr. John Codega, Pastor Saturday 5:00pm English Sunday 8:00am English

Sunday 10:30am English

Fr. Stephen Dandeneau, Pastor St. Eugene, Chepachet, RI – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2NOvJwj-de84yJM0Kt_bpg Fr. Stephen Dandeneau, Pastor Daily Mass – Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, & Friday 7:30am English

Saturday 4:00pm English

Sunday 8:00am & 10:15am

Fr. Henry Bodah, Pastor St. Francis of Assisi, Wakefield(South Kingston), RI – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0Sa5r7IkdC9mBW2o12yChg Fr. Henry Bodah, Pastor Sunday 11:00am English St. Joseph, Woonsocket, RI – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5vKPaC0p413UmPhW0VX2KQ

Fr. Ryan Simas, Pastor Days/Times TBA

Fr. Anthony Verdelotti, Pastor St. Mark, Cranston, RI – https://www.youtube.com/stmarkchurchcranston Fr. Anthony Verdelotti, Pastor Sunday 10:00am English

Fr. John Berg, FSSP, Pastor St. Mary’s on Broadway, Providence, RI – https://bit.ly/stmarysyoutube Fr. John Berg, FSSP, Pastor Monday through Wednesday 7:00am & 6:30pm

Thursday 7:00am

Friday 11:00am & 6:30pm

Saturday 9:00am

Sunday 8:00am Low Mass & 10:00am Sung Mass *Masses in Latin, Sermons in English St. Patrick, Providence, RI – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOXg4Bnh2k5qhvM17V76ZkA

Fr. James Ruggieri, Pastor

Daily 7 days a week 7:00am English

Daily 7 days a week 7:45am Spanish



Fr. James Sullivan, OP, Pastor St. Pius V, Providence, RI – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCajpa33Hc22shsMdo7IKGMQ Fr. James Sullivan, OP, Pastor

Monday-Friday 12noon English

Sunday 10:00am English



Fr. David Thurber, Pastor St. Teresa of the Child Jesus, Pawtucket, RI – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC25ybmFzVJjO3xHk3pDxwgA/ Fr. David Thurber, Pastor

Saturday 4:00pm English

Sunday Masses English



Websites (some live & some pre-recorded)



Fr. Charles Grondin, Pastor Blessed Sacrament, Providence, RI – https://www.blessedsacramentpvd.org/ Fr. Charles Grondin, Pastor Saturday 4pm English

Saturday 6pm Spanish Holy Ghost, Tiverton, RI – http://www.iPadre.tv

Fr. Jay Finelli, Pastor

Visit iPadre.tv and hit the “Subscribe” button. Once you are subscribed, you will receive a message anytime iPadre.tv is going live with a Masswhen the stream will go live with Mass.



Fr. Edward Wilson, Pastor Immaculate Conception, Cranston, RI – http://www.iccatholicchurch.com/ Fr. Edward Wilson, Pastor

Sunday Mass English (pre-recorded)



Fr. Michael McMahon, Pastor Our Lady of Good Help & St. Theresa Shrine, Burrillville, RI – http://www.burrillvillecatholic.org Fr. Michael McMahon, Pastor Sunday 10:00am English

Fr. Henry Zinno, Pastor Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Bristol, RI – http://www.olmcbristol.org Fr. Henry Zinno, Pastor Sunday 10:30am English

Monday thru Friday 6:00pm English *Friday after 6pm Mass – livestream of the Eucharist, Stations of the Cross and Benediction Saturday 5:00pm English Portsmouth Abbey, Portsmouth, RI – http://www.PortsmouthAbbeyMonastery.org

Fr. Michael Brunner O.S.B., Prior Administrator

Daily Mass posted approximately 8:30am English

Vespers posted approximately 6:15pm English

The Chapel of the Nativity at Relevant Radio.https://relevantradio.com/faith/daily-mass-video/

Daily 11:00am EST; 12noon CT English



Fr. Joseph Protano Jr., Pastor St. Andrew, New Shoreham(Block Island), RI – http://www.saintandrewblockisland.com Fr. Joseph Protano Jr., Pastor

Sunday 10:00am English

Daily Mass Monday through Thursday 8:00am English



Fr. Stephan Silipigni, Pastor St. Catherine of Siena, Little Compton, RI – www.saintcatherinesiena.com Fr. Stephan Silipigni, Pastor

Weekend Mass posted

*See the “Live Mass” button at the top of the home page for the latest Mass installment



Fr. Joseph Pescatello, Pastor St. John Vianney, Cumberland, RI – https://video.ibm.com/channel/4gk6REdFBmu Fr. Joseph Pescatello, Pastor

Sunday 10:00am English



Fr. Jorge Rocha, Pastor

Sunday 8:00am St. Francis Xavier, East Providence, RI – https://saintfrancisxavierchurch.com/ Fr. Jorge Rocha, PastorSunday 8:00am



Fr. Robert Marciano, Pastor St. Kevin & St. Benedict, Warwick, RI – https://stkevin-stbenedict.org/ Fr. Robert Marciano, Pastor Sunday 11:00am English

Tuesday 11:00am English

Thursday 11:00am English

Fr. Anthony Verdelotti, Pastor St. Mark, Cranston, RI – https://stmarkri.org Fr. Anthony Verdelotti, Pastor Sunday 10:00am English

Fr. John Berg, FSSP, Pastor St. Mary’s on Broadway, Providence, RI – https://bit.ly/stmaryslivemass Fr. John Berg, FSSP, Pastor Monday through Wednesday 7:00am & 6:30pm

Thursday 7:00am

Friday 11:00am & 6:30pm

Saturday 9:00am

Sunday 8:00am Low Mass & 10:00am Sung Mass *Masses in Latin, Sermons in English St. Peter, Warwick, RI – http://www.stpeterswarwick.com/

Fr. Roger Gagne, Pastor

Sunday Mass to be recorded & posted to the parish website (English)



Fr. Francis Santilli, Pastor Sunday March 22 – 8:00am English St. Philip, Greenville RI – https://www.saintphilip.com/ Fr. Francis Santilli, Pastor

Fr. James Sullivan, OP, Pastor St. Pius V, Providence, RI – https://spvchurch.org/live-stream Fr. James Sullivan, OP, Pastor Monday-Friday 12noon English

Sunday 10:00am English

RADIO

EWTN is on SIRIUS/XM or listen online at ewtn.com/radio/listen-live

MORE INFORMATION

For the Faithful

REGULAR MASSES : The list above on this page is for “regular” Masses held during the COVID-19 Crisis. The list will be updated as we become aware of parishes in our diocese sharing live-streaming/pre-recorded Masses.

: The list above on this page is for “regular” Masses held during the COVID-19 Crisis. The list will be updated as we become aware of parishes in our diocese sharing live-streaming/pre-recorded Masses. OTHER MASSES : for Masses for special days, during Holy Week, for Easter and more, please refer to your parish – – that special Mass information, as in the past, will be shared by your parish on their individual parish website, in the parish bulletin and on parish social media pages. For parish contact infomation and parish websites, click here.

: for Masses for special days, during Holy Week, for Easter and more, please refer to your parish – – that special Mass information, as in the past, will be shared by your parish on their individual parish website, in the parish bulletin and on parish social media pages. For parish contact infomation and parish websites, click here. *Please note that all Masses currently listed on the Parish page are pre-COVID-19*.

For Parishes

Thank you & God Bless!