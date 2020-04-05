From the Rhode Island Catholic Dioceses.
A Note about MASSES
“REGULAR” MASSES
On this page, just below, are the most current “regular” Masses being held during the COVID-19 Crisis in our diocese.
MASSES/DEVOTIONS HELD ON SPECIAL DAYS, HOLY WEEK, EASTER & MORE
As in the past, for Masses on special days, during Holy Week, for Easter and more, please refer to the individual parish websites, parish bulletins, and parish social media pages for details. Parish contact information and parish website addresses can be found by visiting our docesan Parish Finder page, here.
(*In addition, please know that the Mass information listed on our Parish Finder page is pre-COVID-19.*)
TELEVISED MASSES
Eternal Word Television Network Masses (EWTN)
On Cox Channel 22 and Verizon FiOS 285
12noon (re-aired)
7:00pm (re-aired)
Additional information/schedule here – https://www.ewtn.com/tv/schedule
Fall River Diocese – Television Mass
The Fall River Diocese sponsors a televised Mass in English each Sunday at 11 a.m. on WLNE-TV, ABC Channel 6, New Bedford-Providence. The Mass is re-aired at 12:30 p.m. on Comcast cable channel 95 in Fall River. On the air since September 1963, the Television Mass serves members of the faithful who are unable to attend Mass at a parish church because of illness or infirmity.
Fall River Diocese – Mass on the Portuguese Channel
A local Mass airs each Sunday at 7 p.m. on the Portuguese Channel, which is widely carried by cable television providers throughout the Fall River Diocese. The Mass is recorded on a rotating basis from one of five parishes offering Masses in Portuguese in the Diocese as well as two from the neighboring Diocese of Providence. The weekly Mass in Portuguese is sponsored by the participating parishes in conjunction with the Fall River Diocese.
LIVE-STREAMED/PRE-RECORDED MASSES ON THE INTERNET
Diocesan Homepage
Word on Fire Daily Mass video from Bishop Barron’s chapel
CatholicTV Offers DAILY Online Mass during the COVID-19 Pandemic
– Mass in Spanish every Sunday
Visit https://www.watchthemass.com/
EWTN
Our Lady of the Angels Chapel, EWTN campus, Irondale, AL
12noon (re-aired from 8am)
7:00pm (re-aired from 8am)
At Vimeo
Fr. Marcel Taillon, Pastor
Daily Mass: Monday through Saturday 9:00am (including Spiritual Communion) English
Other Online Masses
- Vatican News Live Stream of Pope Francis’ Masses – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxIsefyl9g9A5SGWA4FvGIA/
- Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception – https://www.nationalshrine.org/mass/
- Catholic Faith Network Masses – https://www.catholicfaithnetwork.org/masses
- Relevant Radio Daily Live Mass – https://relevantradio.com/faith/daily-mass-video/
- Diocese of Arlington Masses with USCCB Communications Committtee Chairman Bishop Michael Burbidge – https://www.facebook.com/CathedralSTMVA/
On Facebook (live and/or pre-recorded)
Fr. Gildardo Suarez, Pastor
Sunday 12noon Spanish
Wednesday 7:00pm Spanish
Fr. Charles Grondin, Pastor
Saturday 6pm Spanish
Fr. Carl Fisette, Chaplian/Director at the URI Catholic Center & Coordinator of Post Ordination Formation for the Diocese of Providence, RI
Fr. Brian Morris, Director of Vocations & Chaplian at Bishop Hendricken High School
Tuesday 11:00am English
Thursday 11:00am English
Fr. Joseph Santos, Jr., Administrator
12:30pm Ordinary Form (English, African Catholic Community)
Fr. Giacomo Capoverdi, Pastor
12:00 Noon: The Angelus
12:10 PM: Holy Mass
12:30 PM: Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament and Recitation of the Holy Rosary
1:00 PM: Benediction
5:00 PM: Evening Prayer
10:00 PM Night Prayer
Saturday evening 4:00pm Vigil Mass English
Sunday 9:00am English
Sunday 11:00am English
Sunday5:00pm English
Fr. Dennis Kieton, Pastor
Sundays 10:30 am
Fr. Bernard Healey, Pastor
Fr. Henry Zinno, Pastor
Monday thru Friday 6:00pm English
Fr. Joseph Escobar, Pastor
Sunday 1:00pm Portuguese
Fr. Silvio De Nard, SdC, Pastor
Fr. Michael Woolley, Pastor
Daily 5:00pm English
Saturday Vigil 5:00pm English
Sunday 8:30am English
Sunday 10:30am English
Sunday 5:00pm English
Fr. Andrew Messina, Pastor
*Visit the page in advance as you must request to join this private Facebook group to view Mass
Fr. Thomas Ferland, Pastor
Saturday 9:00am English
Saturday 4:00pm English
Sunday 8:30am English
Fr. Joseph Protano Jr., Pastor
Daily Mass Monday through Thursday 8:00am English
Fr. Andrew Messina, Administrator pro tem
Fr. Robert Forcier, Pastor
Fr. Pierre Plante, Pastor
Fr. Stephan Silipigni, Pastor
Fr. Marinaldo Aparecido Batista, CSP, Pastor
Fr. Jorge Rocha, Pastor
Sunday 8:00am
St. James, Manville, RI – https://www.facebook.com/SJFaithFormation/
Fr. Thomas Ferland, Pastor
Saturday 9:00am English
Saturday 4:00pm English
Sunday 8:30am English
Fr. Chinnaiah Yerrnini, Pastor
Sunday 9:00am English
Fr. TJ Varghese, Pastor
Fr. John Berg, FSSP, Pastor
Thursday 7:00am
Friday 11:00am & 6:30pm
Saturday 9:00am
Sunday 8:00am Low Mass & 10:00am Sung Mass
Fr. Douglas Grant, Pastor
Fr. Adam Young, Pastor
Fr. James Sullivan, OP, Pastor
Sunday 10:00am English
St. Pius X, Westerly – https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100006405137376&lst=524062698%3A100006405137376%3A1584543086&sk=timeline
Fr. Michael Najim, Pastor
Saturday 5:00pm English
Sunday 10:30pm English
Fr. Edward Pieroni, Pastor
Fr. John P. Soares, Pastor
Sunday 10:30am English
Fr. David Gaffney, Administrator pro tem
Fr. Bernard Healey, Pastor
Fr. Joseph Escobar, Pastor
Sunday 1:00pm Portuguese
Fr. Joseph Protano Jr., Pastor
Daily Mass Monday through Thursday 8:00am English
Fr. Peter Andrews, Pastor
Sunday 11:00am English
Daily Monday through Friday 8:30am English
Fr. John Codega, Pastor
Sunday 10:30am English
Fr. Stephen Dandeneau, Pastor
Saturday 4:00pm English
Sunday 8:00am & 10:15am
Fr. Henry Bodah, Pastor
St. Joseph, Woonsocket, RI – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5vKPaC0p413UmPhW0VX2KQ
Fr. Ryan Simas, Pastor
Fr. Anthony Verdelotti, Pastor
Fr. John Berg, FSSP, Pastor
Thursday 7:00am
Friday 11:00am & 6:30pm
Saturday 9:00am
Sunday 8:00am Low Mass & 10:00am Sung Mass
St. Patrick, Providence, RI – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOXg4Bnh2k5qhvM17V76ZkA
Fr. James Ruggieri, Pastor
Daily 7 days a week 7:45am Spanish
Fr. James Sullivan, OP, Pastor
Sunday 10:00am English
Fr. David Thurber, Pastor
Sunday Masses English
Fr. Charles Grondin, Pastor
Saturday 6pm Spanish
Holy Ghost, Tiverton, RI – http://www.iPadre.tv
Fr. Jay Finelli, Pastor
Fr. Edward Wilson, Pastor
Fr. Michael McMahon, Pastor
Fr. Henry Zinno, Pastor
Monday thru Friday 6:00pm English
Portsmouth Abbey, Portsmouth, RI – http://www.PortsmouthAbbeyMonastery.org
Fr. Michael Brunner O.S.B., Prior Administrator
Vespers posted approximately 6:15pm English
Fr. Joseph Protano Jr., Pastor
Daily Mass Monday through Thursday 8:00am English
Fr. Stephan Silipigni, Pastor
*See the “Live Mass” button at the top of the home page for the latest Mass installment
Fr. Joseph Pescatello, Pastor
Fr. Jorge Rocha, Pastor
Sunday 8:00am
Fr. Robert Marciano, Pastor
Tuesday 11:00am English
Thursday 11:00am English
Fr. Anthony Verdelotti, Pastor
Fr. John Berg, FSSP, Pastor
Thursday 7:00am
Friday 11:00am & 6:30pm
Saturday 9:00am
Sunday 8:00am Low Mass & 10:00am Sung Mass
St. Peter, Warwick, RI – http://www.stpeterswarwick.com/
Fr. Roger Gagne, Pastor
Fr. Francis Santilli, Pastor
Fr. James Sullivan, OP, Pastor
Sunday 10:00am English
RADIO
MORE INFORMATION
- REGULAR MASSES: The list above on this page is for “regular” Masses held during the COVID-19 Crisis. The list will be updated as we become aware of parishes in our diocese sharing live-streaming/pre-recorded Masses.
- OTHER MASSES: for Masses for special days, during Holy Week, for Easter and more, please refer to your parish – – that special Mass information, as in the past, will be shared by your parish on their individual parish website, in the parish bulletin and on parish social media pages. For parish contact infomation and parish websites, click here.
- *Please note that all Masses currently listed on the Parish page are pre-COVID-19*.
- Have a Mass to add? Please send to webmaster@dioceseofprovidence.org
- Brief how-to for parishes looking for ways to live-stream Mass
- Coronavirus Webinar Handout – Livestream Mass (Diocese of St. Petersburg, FL)
- Tips on livestreaming the Mass (USCCB)
- Toolkit from Facebook on keeping your faith community connected USCCB)
- Creating a coronavirus-safe Mass (Fr. Tom Kovatch, Bloomington, IN, Catholic News Service video)
- FYI: Basic Guide for improving audio quality in Facebook Live (updated 03.23.2020)
- FYI: Basic Guide for improving audio quality in Facebook Live (updated 03.27.2020PM)
- Have an eCatholic website? Try a free, 30-day trial of eCatholic LIVE’s (Live Streaming). Learn more.