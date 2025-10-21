Former Fall River Mayor Will Flanagan Stabbed, Hospitalized in Serious Condition After Attack

Former Fall River Mayor Will Flanagan was rushed to the hospital Monday evening after being stabbed near the 100 block of Hartwell Street, police said.

Authorities received multiple 911 calls around 5 p.m. reporting a man had been attacked. When Fall River Police and EMS arrived, they found Flanagan suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he remains in serious but stable condition, officials said.

In a joint statement late Monday night, the City of Fall River and the Fall River Police Department expressed deep concern over the violent assault.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Former Mayor Will Flanagan, his family, and friends,” Mayor Paul Coogan said. “The full support of the Mayor’s Office is with the Fall River Police Department as they work tirelessly to bring justice in this case. We stand firmly behind Chief Kelly Furtado and the dedicated men and women of the FRPD as they continue this active investigation.”

Police Chief Kelly Furtado said officers and detectives “responded swiftly and are working diligently to identify and apprehend who is responsible for this senseless act of violence,” adding that the department “will exhaust every resource to ensure justice is served.”

Investigators from the Patrol Bureau and Major Case Division are pursuing multiple leads. No arrests have been made.

“The City of Fall River and the Fall River Police Department are deeply saddened by this incident,” officials said, adding that updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

