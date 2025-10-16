Obituary: Thomas “Tom” Merrill Perkins (1957-2025)

Thomas “Tom” Merrill Perkins, beloved father, grandfather, brother, and friend died on October 13, 2025 together with his wife Agatha Kirby Perkins.

Born on July 16th, 1957 to Barbara Young and the late JT Perkins, he was the stepson of the late John Young. Tom grew up in Little Silver, New Jersey as the oldest of 5 brothers. He attended Christian Brothers Academy and went on to attend St. Lawrence University, graduating in 1979.

After college Tom began a career in construction in Vail, Colorado, where he met the love of his life, Aggie Perkins, a fellow St. Lawrence alum, ice skating at a public rink. They welcomed their first child, Emily, in Vail before moving back to Aggie’s hometown of Newport, RI where their son Owen was born. Tom went to work with Aggie’s brother Jerry Kirby, eventually becoming a partner in Kirby Perkins Construction. Tom was dedicated to his craft and company, a loyal partner and steadfast leader. Through his work, Tom forged lasting relationships with his clients, employees and throughout the community.

Tom was passionate about giving back and was well regarded for his generosity and charitable involvement professionally and personally. Tom and Aggie’s Perkins Family Fund supported many of the island’s charitable organizations and causes close to their hearts. Tom loved his country and was profoundly patriotic.

Tom was an accomplished athlete and enjoyed playing squash, hockey, sailing and paddle tennis. Tom’s passion was golf, and he treasured sharing the sport with Aggie, traveling together to play courses around the world. He competed in many golf tournaments, often winning but always humble. In 2024, during their 40th year of marriage, both Tom and Aggie won the respective Men’s and Women’s Invitationals at their beloved Newport Country Club. Tom loved to hone his craft and could often be found at the driving range or welcoming a friend for a round.

Tom was a dedicated volunteer pilot with Angel Flight Northeast, providing free air transportation to patients in need of distant medical care.

Above all, Tom was devoted to Aggie, his children, and grandchildren. He is survived by his children, Emily Perkins (Daniel East) and Owen Perkins (Margaret Davies Perkins), and his cherished grandchildren Axel, Ayla, and Obsidian. He leaves behind his beloved mother Barbara, brothers Bill (Liz-Anne) Perkins, Johnny (Sue) Perkins, and David (Cathy) Young, along with his nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, Kirby brothers-and sisters-in-law, and revered friends. He was predeceased by his brother James Martin Perkins.

Tom will be remembered for his unwavering loyalty, steadfast spirit, and deep commitment to his family, friends, and community. His legacy lives on in the strength of his children and grandchildren.

Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, October 21 from 2 – 6pm in the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, October 22 at St. Mary’s Church in Newport at 11:00 AM. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Angel Flight Northeast or Aquidneck Island Land Trust.

