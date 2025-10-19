Drake Maye Breaks Tom Brady Record as Patriots Roll Past Titans, 31–13

The New England Patriots fell behind early in Tennessee on Sunday, but once Drake Maye and the offense found their rhythm, there was no stopping them. New England exploded in the second quarter and never looked back, cruising to a 31-13 victory over the Titans for their fourth straight win.

The win completed a perfect three-game road trip — the first in franchise history — and improved the Patriots to 5-2 under new head coach Mike Vrabel.

Maye was surgical, completing 21 of 23 passes for 221 yards, two touchdowns, and no turnovers. His 91.3% completion rate set a new franchise record, surpassing Tom Brady’s previous mark of 88.5% from 2009. “I left some out there,” Maye told reporters after the game, but the performance was nearly flawless.

Stefon Diggs led the Patriots receivers with seven catches for 69 yards, while Rhamondre Stevenson powered the ground game with 88 yards and a touchdown. Tight end Austin Hooper and receiver Kayshon Boutte each hauled in touchdown passes as the offense scored on five of its final seven drives.

After a slow defensive start, New England turned the tide with three straight touchdowns spanning halftime — including a scoop-and-score fumble return by K’Lavon Chaisson that put the game out of reach.

Vrabel, returning to Tennessee for the first time as New England’s head coach, left with a statement victory over his former team.

With Maye protecting the ball and making plays with both his arm and legs, optimism in New England is soaring. The Patriots are now atop the AFC East and look every bit like a contender again.

Next up, the Patriots return to Foxborough to host the Cleveland Browns next Sunday at 1 p.m.

