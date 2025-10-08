Exclusive Oceanfront Anawan Cliffs Estate — 135 Cliff Drive, Narragansett Lists for $8,995,000

135 Cliff Drive, Narragansett, RI | 4–5 Bedrooms, 4 Full Bathrooms, 3 Half Bathrooms, 8,103 Sq. Ft. on 2 Acres | Offered by The Soby Roberts Team of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International realty for $8,995,000.

Anchored in the coveted cliffs of Anawan, Narragansett’s most exclusive coastal enclave, 135 Cliff Drive stands among Rhode Island’s most remarkable oceanfront estates. Set on two acres of manicured grounds, this architectural masterpiece captures sweeping 180-degree views across the Atlantic toward Jamestown and Beavertail Lighthouse — where radiant sunrises and luminous moonrises unfold in cinematic succession.

Spanning approximately 8,103 square feet, the residence embodies both grandeur and ease. Designed for elegant coastal living, it offers four to five bedrooms, four full baths, and three half baths — with every detail curated to frame the natural beauty beyond.

At its heart lies a newly completed gourmet kitchen featuring Wolf, Sub-Zero, and Miele appliances — a space designed for both culinary excellence and effortless entertaining. Expansive living and dining areas flow seamlessly to the outdoors, creating a natural connection between interior sophistication and the surrounding seascape.

The waterfront porch serves as the ultimate gathering space, thoughtfully outfitted with two gas fire features and six commercial-grade heaters, allowing for year-round enjoyment against the ocean’s ever-changing backdrop. Inside, soaring ceilings, refined finishes, and walls of glass invite the coastal panorama into every corner of the home.

Residents of Anawan Cliffs enjoy access to a private association beach and available moorings, combining exclusivity with the quintessential Rhode Island seaside lifestyle.

With its rare blend of scale, setting, and architectural distinction, 135 Cliff Drive is more than a residence — it is an invitation to live at the pinnacle of New England luxury.

