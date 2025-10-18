Obituary: Michael O’Hara (2007-2025)

Michael James O’Hara – “Mick” – tragically passed away after taking his own life on October 11, 2025, at 17 years old. At the time of his death, Mick was a Sixth-Form student at Portsmouth Abbey School and a Prefect in St. Martin’s House.

Mick was born into a Navy family in Portsmouth, Virginia, to Michael and Nora O’Hara. He attended St. Gabriel School in the Bronx, New York, until the Navy brought the family back to Rhode Island in 2014. Mick continued his education in Portsmouth, Rhode Island at Melville Elementary School through third grade and graduated from St. Philomena School in 2022.

Mick will be remembered for his kindness, curiosity, and natural warmth, which drew people to him. A voracious reader with an insatiable interest in the current events of the world as well as its art and culture, Mick achieved near-native fluency in the Spanish language. His learning was motivated by a desire for deeper connection with his international friends and the encouragement of caring teachers at Portsmouth Abbey School.

Mick possessed a remarkable gift for humor and fun. He served as the family toastmaster and could always be counted on for a perfectly timed-if sometimes politically insensitive-joke, delivered with a mischievous, disarming wink and a dimpled smile that left everyone laughing. Mick hoped to attend a four-year university in Spain in the fall of 2026, where he planned to study International Business.

Mick is survived by his parents, Michael and Nora O’Hara; his siblings, Sean (22), Lisie (20), Tommy (19), Ryan (14), and Niamh (12); his grandparents, Frank and Ann O’Hara and Susan Connelly; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and a large extended family. He was predeceased by his grandfather, James Connelly.

The O’Hara family is profoundly grateful for the love, prayers, and support they have received during this unimaginable time. They take comfort in their faith-trusting in God’s infinite mercy and believing that Mick is now at peace in His eternal embrace.

A wake will be held on Monday, October 20, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road (Rt. 114), Portsmouth, RI 02871.

The monks of Portsmouth Abbey will offer a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, October 21, at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of St. Gregory the Great, Portsmouth Abbey, 285 Cory’s Lane, Portsmouth, RI 02871.

In lieu of flowers, and to honor Mick’s passion for learning, the family welcomes contributions to the “Mick O’Hara Memorial Fund” at Portsmouth Abbey School: https://my.portsmouthabbey.org/makeagift (please annotate “Mick O’Hara Memorial Fund” in the comments).