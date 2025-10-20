Rhode Island Routs UAlbany as Pena Sets Sack Record, Farrell Throws Four TDs

Rhode Island linebacker A.J. Pena became the program’s all-time sacks leader and quarterback Devin Farrell threw four touchdown passes as No. 15/16 Rhode Island (6-2, 4-0 CAA) dominated UAlbany 58-17 on Saturday afternoon.

The Rams exploded for their highest point total in 43 years, scoring double digits in three quarters en route to their fourth straight conference win and sixth overall victory of the season.

Rhode Island opened with a 48-yard field goal from Garth White and a 1-yard touchdown by Antwain Littleton Jr. before erupting for a 21-point second quarter. Farrell connected with Greg Gaines III for touchdown strikes of 32 and 42 yards, helping URI take a commanding 31-3 lead into halftime.

Farrell finished 19-of-20 for 333 yards and four touchdowns, spreading the wealth to tight ends Connor Finer (two scores) and Will Dixon (one). Gaines led all receivers with six catches for 153 yards and two touchdowns.

Rhode Island’s defense was just as dominant, recording seven sacks and forcing multiple turnovers. Pena tallied four sacks to bring his career total to 34.5, surpassing Frank Ferrarara’s record of 33 set between 1995 and 1998. Linebacker Case Mankins added two sacks, while cornerback Ayinde Johnson contributed a sack and an interception. Linebacker Moses Meus also snagged a pick, and Gabe Franco forced a fumble that Leisaan Hibbert returned 47 yards for a touchdown.

The 58 points marked Rhode Island’s highest output since a 58-55 win over Maine in 1982 and its first 50-point performance since 2005. The Rams have now clinched at least a .500 record in CAA play for the sixth consecutive season and improved to 13-2 in their last 15 league games.

Rhode Island returns home to face Bryant on Saturday, Oct. 25, with kickoff set for 1 p.m.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!