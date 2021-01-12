Professional paranormal investigators Amy Bruni, Adam Berry and psychic medium Chip Coffey are used to communicating with ghosts. But with paranormal activity more rampant than ever, they’re facing hauntings unlike anything they’ve seen yet.

This Saturday, January 16th, the Kindred Spirits team will air an episode filmed at the Valley Inn in Portsmouth, RI.

The episode titled “False Witness” will air on Discovery+..

A synopsis of the episode says, “In 1673, Rebecca Cornell was found murdered in her Rhode Island home; days later, her ghost testified against her son; the team attempts to conjure the spirits who played a part in the centuries-old crime and reveal the truth.”

Investigating America’s rich haunted history, Bruni, Berry and Coffey dig deep into the past to identify the restless spirits haunting the country’s oldest inns, homes and estates. Utilizing a range of tools and techniques, their multilayered investigations tackle frightening tales of possession, aggressive entities and even an eerie, centuries-old mystery involving a murder conviction based on the “testimony” of a ghost. Together, the team elicit shocking evidence and connections with the other side that lead them closer to the truth, as they search for answers behind each haunted tale.

The team also investigates Fort Adams this season so be sure to download Discovey+ to join the fun and watch the haunted happenings.

Some behind the scenes production shots from Amy Bruni