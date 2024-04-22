International Perfume Bottle Association 2024 Convention Moves to Revere Hotel Boston Common

In an unexpected turn of events, the International Perfume Bottle Association (IPBA) announced that its much-anticipated 2024 Convention will now take place at the Revere Hotel Boston Common from April 25-28. The change in venue comes after the Newport Harbor Island Resort, the original location, encountered delays in receiving its Certificate of Occupancy, rendering it unavailable for the convention.

According to IPBA officials, the organization was only informed of this development last Tuesday evening. Since then, Barbara Miller and Teri Wirth, alongside other dedicated members, have been diligently working to ensure a smooth transition for attendees.

Here are the key points attendees need to know about the revised arrangements:

The convention will be hosted at the Revere Hotel / Boston Common, a prestigious 4-star establishment nestled in the heart of Boston. Attendees can contact the hotel directly for inquiries and reservations.

Existing reservations will be seamlessly transferred to the new venue, with room rates remaining unchanged at the agreed-upon $155 per night.

Scheduled tours, including visits to mansions and museums, will proceed as planned. For those participating in mansion tours, accommodations for the initial nights will be provided at the Newport Marriott Hotel & Spa, with transportation arranged for a smooth transition to the Boston venue.

Convention activities, presentations, auctions, and other engagements will continue as scheduled, albeit at the new location. Attendees can expect updates on event locations at the Welcome Desk.

Transportation arrangements have been adjusted accordingly. Attendees flying into Boston can conveniently access the Revere Hotel. For those flying into Providence Airport, alternative transportation options to Boston, including Amtrak trains and private car services, are available.

Attendees who had packages sent to the Newport Harbor Island Resort can rest assured as their parcels will be forwarded to the Revere Hotel in Boston.

Despite the unforeseen circumstances, IPBA President, Convention Chair, and the entire Board are committed to ensuring a memorable and enjoyable experience for all attendees. Board members will personally reach out to registered participants to provide updated information and address any concerns.

The IPBA 2024 Convention promises to be a vibrant gathering filled with enriching tours, networking opportunities, and insightful presentations. Despite the venue change, organizers remain steadfast in their dedication to delivering a successful event where attendees can indulge in their passion for perfume bottles and vanity items while fostering camaraderie within the community.

