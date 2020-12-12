Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters producer Greg Kurstin cover the Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage” to celebrate the beginning of Hanukkah. It’s the first in their Hanukkah Sessions series, Grohl said they “decided to celebrate Hanukkah by recording eight songs by eight famous Jewish artists and releasing one song each night of Hanukkah.”

“As the only Rock and Roll Hall of Famers with a lyric about kugel, we thought it would be a shanda to not kick off this party with New York’s (and Abraham’s) finest… known by some as Shadrach, Meshach, and Abedenego, known by others as Ad-Rock, Mike D, and MCA…known by their Imas and Abbas as Adam Horovitz, Mike Diamond and Adam Yauch… Beastie Boys!,” Grohl captioned the video on the Foo Fighters’ YouTube channel.

