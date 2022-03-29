Foo Fighters cancel tour including Boston Calling show following death of Taylor Hawkins

Following the death of Foo Fighters’ drummer Taylor Hawkins in Colombia, the Foo Fighters have announced that they’re canceling all of their tour dates including Boston Calling in May.

“It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins,” the Foo Fighters posted on Twitter “We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.”





Boston Calling has released a statement announcing that they will have a new headliner soon:

“Following the loss of beloved drummer Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters have cancelled all upcoming shows, including headlining at Boston Calling. We extend our deepest condolences to the band, Taylor Hawkins’ loved ones & fans around the world. We will announce a new headliner soon.”

