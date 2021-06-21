(WATCH) Dave Chappelle sang Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ last night with the Foo Fighters and COVID is officially dead!

Christian Winthrop·
The BuzzThe Net

Dave Chappelle took the stage Sunday night at Madison Square Garden with the Foo Fighters for their first concert since COVID* shut everything down in March 2020. The ‘Sticks and Stones’ comedian joined the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees for a stirring rendition of Radiohead’s ‘Creep’.

The concert was the first in more than 15 months that required no masks, social distancing or capacity limits. Attendees did need to produce proof of COVID-19 vaccination and of course the anti-vaxxers protested outside the venue.

 

In times like these, you learn to live again.

 

 

* Let it be noted that the Foo Fighters officially killed Covid on 6/20/21.

