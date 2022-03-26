Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins Dead at 50

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has died at age 50 in Bogota, Colombia, according to a social media post from the band.

The statement said Hawkins’ passing was “tragic and untimely and that his “musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with us forever.”

The band was touring South America at the time of his death.

Hawkins joined the band in 1997 after two years as Alanis Morissette’s drummer.

With Hawkins as their drummer, the Foo Fighters won 12 Grammys

He is survived by a wife and three children.

Developing…

