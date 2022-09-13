AAA: Rhode Island Gas Prices Down 12 Cents

Rhode Island’s average gas price is down 12 cents from last week ($3.81), averaging $3.69 per gallon. Today’s price is 53 cents lower than a month ago ($4.22), and 62 cents higher than September 12, 2021 ($3.07). Rhode Island’s average gas price is 2 cents lower than the national average.

The national average price for a gallon of gas fell seven cents in the past week to reach $3.71, a level not seen since the beginning of March. The primary reason for this decline is the recent lower cost for oil.

“Less expensive oil usually leads to less expensive gas for drivers,” said Lloyd Albert, Senior Vice President of Government and Public Affairs for AAA Northeast. “This trend has helped pump prices fall steadily for three straight months and, with fall approaching, more markets could soon see prices drop toward or below $3 per gallon.”

AAA Northeast’s September 12 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 7 cents lower than last week ($3.78), averaging $3.71 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 26 cents lower than a month ago ($3.97), and 54 cents higher than this day last year ($3.17).

Region Current Price* One Week Ago One Month Ago One Year Ago Rhode Island $3.69 $3.81 $4.22 $3.07 Massachusetts $3.80 $3.92 $4.30 $3.08 Connecticut $3.59 $3.73 $4.14 $3.19

*Prices as of September 12, 2022

