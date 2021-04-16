Biden Administration Announces $1.7 Billion Investment to Fight COVID-19 Variants

Funding from American Rescue Plan will help CDC and Governors monitor, track, and defeat emerging variants that are currently threatening pockets of the country

The original strain of COVID-19 comprises only about half of all cases in America today. New and potentially dangerous strains of the virus make up the other half. In order to improve the detection, monitoring, and mitigation of these COVID-19 variants, the Biden Administration is rapidly investing $1.7 billion from the American Rescue Plan to help states and other jurisdictions more effectively fight these mutations.

An essential component of the response to the emerging COVID-19 variants is increasing the country’s genomic sequencing — the process by which COVID DNA is decoded and potentially deadly mutations in the virus are detected. Today’s funding, allocated through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), will help the CDC, states, and other jurisdictions more effectively detect and track variants by scaling genomic sequencing efforts. With the information from sequencing, the CDC and state and local public health leaders can implement known prevention measures to stop the spread.

In early February, U.S. laboratories were only sequencing about 8,000 COVID-19 strains per week. Since then, the rate of sequencing has increased substantially, strengthening the country’s ability to detect and respond to emerging and more contagious COVID-19 strains, like the variants currently sweeping through the Midwest and parts of the East Coast. The Biden Administration has already made a nearly $200 million investment to help increase genomic sequencing to 29,000 samples per week. Thanks to today’s funding from the American Rescue Plan, states and the CDC will expand that even further and, importantly, provide states with more resources to expand their own efforts to increase geographic coverage of sequencing to better detect emerging threats like variants. This will mean that both existing and any new COVID variants could be detected faster, before they grow prevalent.

Today’s announcement includes:

$1 billion to expand genomic sequencing: This funding will help CDC, states, and other jurisdictions improve their capacity to identify COVID mutations and monitor circulation of variants. Specifically, it will allow CDC and jurisdictional health departments to conduct, expand, and improve activities to sequence genomes and identify mutations in SARS-CoV-2. Much of this work is done through CDC partnerships with the laboratory community and through state laboratories, and the funding will support the collection of COVID specimens, the sequencing of COVID viruses, and the sharing of the resultant data. A state-by-state breakdown of the initial $240 million in jurisdictional funding support is below.

$400 million to support innovation initiatives including the launch of new innovative Centers of Excellence in Genomic Epidemiology: The funding will establish six Centers of Excellence in Genomic Epidemiology. These centers of excellence will operate as partnerships between state health departments and academic institutions, and today’s funding will fuel cutting-edge research into genomic epidemiology. For example, the partnerships could focus on developing new genomic surveillance tools to better track pathogens of public health interest with the objective of developing surveillance methods to be used more widely in the public health system. Areas of focus will likely include bioinformatic workflows and the critical integration of genomic and epidemiologic data.

$300 million to build and support a National Bioinformatics Infrastructure: One of the challenges of building out the nation’s sequencing capacity is having the data system necessary to quickly and effectively access information and turn it into concrete actions to prevent the spread of viruses. Experts use bioinformatics and complex computing to connect the dots between how pathogens spread and mutate to help solve outbreaks. This investment will support bioinformatics throughout the U.S. public health system, creating a unified system for sharing and analyzing sequence data in a way that protects privacy but allows more informed decisionmaking. This funding also will support training to increase sequencing in clinical settings and expand CDC’s Bioinformatics Fellowship program.

STATE FUNDING BREAKDOWN

The first tranche of funding, outlined below, will be distributed in early May. A second tranche of funding will be invested over the next several years.

Recipient Name Initial disbursement AL Alabama $3,593,711 AK Alaska $1,301,896 AZ Arizona $4,898,780 AR Arkansas $2,557,921 CA California (less LA County) $17,091,936 CO Colorado $4,063,734 CT Connecticut $2,858,697 DE Delaware $1,434,966 DC District of Columbia $1,287,724 FL Florida $12,699,436 GA Georgia $6,732,998 HI Hawaii $1,677,852 ID Idaho $1,881,778 IL Illinois (less Chicago) $6,381,627 IN Indiana $4,598,546 IA Iowa $2,633,332 KS Kansas $2,500,516 KY Kentucky $3,354,450 LA Louisiana $3,453,954 ME Maine $1,638,483 MD Maryland $4,221,375 MA Massachusetts $4,686,602 MI Michigan $6,386,578 MN Minnesota $3,998,300 MS Mississippi $2,535,036 MO Missouri $4,271,779 MT Montana $1,487,165 NE Nebraska $1,962,725 NV Nevada $2,592,176 NH New Hampshire $1,646,998 NJ New Jersey $5,779,696 NM New Mexico $2,051,956 NY New York (less NYC) $7,007,315 NC North Carolina $6,661,942 ND North Dakota $1,318,662 OH Ohio $7,321,756 OK Oklahoma $3,073,880 OR Oregon $3,217,140 PA Pennsylvania (less Philadelphia) $7,062,902 RI Rhode Island $1,481,992 SC South Carolina $3,728,600 SD South Dakota $1,386,014 TN Tennessee $4,651,811 TX Texas (less Houston) $15,555,044 UT Utah $2,661,289 VT Vermont $1,242,807 VA Virginia $5,589,242 WA Washington $5,083,469 WV West Virginia $1,884,569 WI Wisconsin $4,098,728 WY Wyoming $1,217,959 CHI Chicago $2,380,016 HOU Houston $2,174,709 LAC Los Angeles County $6,415,283 NYC New York City $5,480,079 PHL Philadelphia $1,770,253 AS American Samoa $927,139 GU Guam $992,571 MH Marshall Islands $942,797 FM Micronesia $956,256 MP Northern Marianas $928,238 PW Palau $911,922 PR Puerto Rico $2,654,551 VI Virgin Islands $958,344

