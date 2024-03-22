President Biden Approves Federal Disaster Declarations for Rhode Island

In a significant development for Rhode Island, Governor Dan McKee announced that President Joseph Biden has given the green light to two federal disaster declarations aimed at aiding the state’s recovery from severe weather and flooding incidents.

The first declaration encompasses areas impacted between December 17 and 19, 2023, while the second one extends to communities affected from January 9 to 13, 2024.

President Biden’s approval unlocks federal funding for affected individuals and triggers SBA (Small Business Administration) disaster assistance for enterprises in Kent, Providence, and Washington counties. The assistance package for individuals encompasses grants for temporary housing, home repairs, and disaster legal services. Meanwhile, SBA assistance includes low-interest loans to facilitate the recovery of affected businesses.

Expressing gratitude for the federal support, Governor McKee emphasized the importance of standing in solidarity with affected Rhode Islanders during times of crisis. He thanked President Biden and FEMA for their swift approval, acknowledging the vital role this relief will play in helping families and businesses rebuild and regain stability.

In coordination with the approved assistance, President Biden has designated Robert V. Fogel as the Federal Coordinating Officer for overseeing federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

Individuals residing in the designated areas can initiate the process of applying for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, calling 1-800-621-3362, or utilizing the FEMA APP. Those utilizing relay services, such as video relay service (VRS) or captioned telephone service, are encouraged to provide FEMA with their respective service numbers.

For businesses impacted by the weather events during the specified periods, applications for assistance can be made through SBA.

The approvals come as a crucial lifeline for Rhode Island, providing tangible support to those grappling with the aftermath of natural disasters.

