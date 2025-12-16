Obituary: Sharon Dwyer (1948-2025)

Sharon Ann Dwyer age 77, of Middletown, RI departed her earthly existence on December 12, 2025, at Newport Hospital after months of fighting persistent illnesses, followed by a brief but meaningful time at the John Clarke rehabilitation facility, where she was encouraged by attentive care and kindness. Her passing was unexpected, after hard-fought gains and seemingly miraculous improvement. Her resilience was nothing short of heroic, having faced countless medical challenges with grit and determination, weathering years of dialysis treatment and a kidney transplant.

Sharon was born on September 23, 1948, in Newport, RI to Anne (Blain) Kluth and William A. Kluth. She began her education at Hazard Memorial School and graduated from St. Catherine Academy. After graduation, she worked at several local businesses including the People’s Credit Union, where she met her beloved husband of 54 years, William (Bill) Dwyer Jr. Subsequently, she worked as a telephone operator at New England Telephone Company. Sharon and Bill married at St. Mary’s Church in 1971. Her primary focus was always her family and raising her two children. She was a reliable volunteer and chaperone for all her kids’ school and extracurricular activities. She also assisted her husband in his business at Seaport Realty. When her youngest child began Middle School, Sharon went back to work, serving as a daycare teacher at the Martin Luther King Center, where she cared for her young students as her own. Her positive impact is evident in encounters with former students – now grown – who remember and cherish their time in her care.

As a child, she spent countless days at First Beach in Newport, soaking up the sun and riding the carousel. She continued that tradition of blissful beach days each summer, spending quality time with family and friends, and watching her kids enjoy the simple pleasures of bumper boats, clam cakes, and block hunts. She enjoyed traveling domestically and internationally, embracing adventure to visit her children – wherever the destination. During her travels, she always had an uncanny knack of uncovering locals in unexpected places, finding fellow Newporters in the most unlikely locations. She was a magnet for people who needed an empathetic ear, and she was always willing to listen. She took pride in her appearance and her home and fiercely loved her husband, children and grandchildren.

Sharon lived a life completely devoted to caring for others, putting the needs of her family before her own. As her parents aged, she poured every ounce of herself into their caretaking until she suffered a debilitating stroke in 2013 just before their passing. Sharon lived with integrity and authenticity, and everyone who knew her always knew her true feelings. Her ability to connect with people was remarkable. She never met a stranger, making fast friends wherever she went. Her infectious sense of humor could bring a smile to the most serious face, and she always had a joke ready for any occasion.

She is survived by her husband William J. Dwyer Jr., her son William J. Dwyer III (Amy Smith Dwyer), daughter Lacy Pate (Rob Pate), grandchildren Redmond Dwyer, Finnley Pate, and Charlie Dwyer, brother William F. Kluth (Isabel Kluth), aunt Arline Smith, and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, daughter-in law, Beth Silveira Dwyer and granddaughter Caelan Dwyer.

Services:

Calling Hours are being held December 17, 2025 6-8 pm at Memorial Funeral Home 375 Broadway, Newport RI.

A Funeral Mass will be held December 18, 2025 at 10 am at St. Mary’s Church, 12 Williams St Newport, following a Chapel Services at St.Columba Cemetery, 465 Browns Ln, Middletown, RI 02842

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD) Foundation.

