President Biden Declares Major Disaster in Rhode Island: Federal Aid Unleashed

Today, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. announced a declaration of a major disaster in the State of Rhode Island, authorizing Federal aid to augment state, tribal, and local recovery endeavors in regions impacted by severe storms, flooding, and tornadoes from September 10 to September 13, 2023.

This presidential directive unlocks Federal funding for affected individuals residing in Providence County.

Available assistance encompasses grants for temporary housing and home repairs, economical loans to address uninsured property losses, and various programs tailored to support individuals and business proprietors in their recovery from the aftermath of the disaster.

Mr. Robert V. Fogel, appointed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), will spearhead the coordination of Federal recovery operations in the affected zones.

Subsequent designations may be considered at a later time if requested by the state and justified by the outcomes of further damage assessments.

Residents and business owners who endured losses in the designated areas can commence the application process for assistance through www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by dialing 800-621-FEMA (3362), or by utilizing the FEMA App. Individuals using relay services, such as video relay service (VRS) or captioned telephone service, are encouraged to provide FEMA with the relevant service number.

