Audrain’s Heritage Restaurant Group Buys The Quencher on Long Wharf

Audrain’s Heritage Restaurant Group announced Friday that it has entered into an agreement to acquire The Quencher in Newport, Rhode Island, from Scott and Adrienne Kirmil of Inked Restaurant Group.

Under the agreement, The Quencher will continue operating without interruption, and its existing staff and management team will remain in place. Scott and Adrienne Kirmil will continue to oversee operations during the transition period.

“The Quencher has a fantastic team and a loyal community, and our role is to support what’s already successful,” said Matthew Lyons, a spokesperson for Heritage Restaurant Group. “We’re not looking to add more restaurants to Newport. We prefer to invest in excellent businesses that are already here. Scott and Adrienne built something special, and we’re committed to providing resources and long-term stability so the team can continue doing what they do best.”

Kirmil said finding the right partner was a priority.

“Heritage understands what makes The Quencher work — it’s the people,” he said. “Knowing the staff is taken care of, and that Adrienne and I can help guide the transition, made this the right decision. This isn’t a goodbye. It’s the next chapter and allows us to focus on our other restaurants.”

Inked Restaurant Group will continue to own and operate Diego’s locations in Newport, Middletown, and Providence, as well as Rejects Beer Company in Middletown.

Heritage Restaurant Group operates a wide portfolio of hospitality businesses in Newport and beyond, including La Forge Casino Restaurant, Brick Alley Pub, Newport Craft Beer, Red Parrot, Flo’s Clam Shack locations, The Reef, Anthony’s Seafood, Amano Pizza, Newport Lobster Company, and Jo’s American Bistro, among others. The company is part of the broader Audrain Group, which also has holdings in automotive, motorsports, and hospitality ventures.

The Quencher will continue to operate at its current location with no changes to hours or service announced at this time.

