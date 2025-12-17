Obituary: Michael Manville (1979-2025)

Michael “Mike” Manville, 46, passed away on October 29, 2025, in Dayville, Connecticut. His passing leaves a deep void in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

Born on October 16, 1979, in Newport RI. Michael was a graduate of Ocean Tides Boys School in Narragansett, Class of 1997. To some known as Gizzy or TheFunkyGizz. In his younger days and throughout his life. He worked in a variety of roles but found his true rhythm in the kitchen. Whether cooking burgers at restaurant chains or crafting pizzas at local shops, Michael was most at home among sizzling pans and savory aromas. His passion for cooking began early and remained a constant thread throughout his life.

Michael was also known for his practical skills and hands on approach to life. He had a knack for solving problems, fixing tech, and wasn’t afraid to get his hands dirty when something needed fixing. Those who knew him appreciated his strong work ethic and straightforward nature. He spoke his mind with honesty and often with a quick wit that brought laughter to many moments.

Beyond work, Michael found joy in the things he loved most: collecting memorabilia from The Nightmare Before Christmas, Pokémon cards, and other small collectibles, getting matching fits to wear, gaming on his Xbox alongside his children, and continuing to cook it up in the kitchen. These hobbies weren’t just pastimes; they were reflections of his personality and connected to what brought him happiness.

Michael is lovingly remembered by his family; Cheryl Burrows, his stepfather Neville Burrows, Mildred Smiley; His siblings Michelle Manville, Lamar Howard, and Alyce Weeden; As well as his children as well as others he cherished. Josh Brady, Michael Manville Jr, Angelena Manville, Anthony Manville, Keivan Manville; Aniya Butler and Quintrell Butler. He was predeceased by his father, Michael Smiley.

The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to all friends and loved ones for their support during this difficult time.

“Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts; He is in a better place with his held held high.”

