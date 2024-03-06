Nikki Haley Drops Out Of Campaign For Republican Presidential Nomination

After huge losses on Super Tuesday, Nikki Haley, the former Governor of South Carolina, has suspended her campaign for the Republican nomination.

This development sets the stage for a potential rematch between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden.

BREAKING: Nikki Haley officially suspends her campaign. Follow @acyn for more. pic.twitter.com/1gtb1LqzMD — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) March 6, 2024

