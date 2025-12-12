Seven Years of Courage: Carrigan Nelson Enters Hospice as Fundraiser Supports Her Family

For seven years, 24-year-old Carrigan Nelson has faced cancer with a determination and grace that reshaped the lives of people around her. Now, as her disease progresses, she has entered hospice care at Boston Children’s Hospital, where doctors believe her time is limited.

In announcing the news, Carrigan reflected on the years behind her. “I am reflecting on healthier times and even when cancer struck — I didn’t let it take away my happiness. That was a choice.”

That outlook guided everything she did. Over the past year alone, Carrigan raised money for cancer kids, wrote to Congress, advocated for the Give Kids a Chance Act, co-hosted Curefest in Washington, mailed care packages, created artwork for fundraisers, partnered with Strong Little Souls, supported local causes, and even had a day named in her honor — all while undergoing treatment and managing constant pain.

But her long fight has taken a devastating financial toll. Even with the generosity of so many, her seven-year battle with osteosarcoma has depleted her family’s savings. Her mother, who has MS, is disabled, and her father — self-employed and the family’s only source of income — is working part-time as he recovers from a traumatic fall off their roof while trying to make their home more accessible for Carrigan. The family is in dire need of help to cover ongoing medical and related costs.

As she enters hospice, Carrigan wrote, “The end of my life is closer now… I will no longer be suffering from the immense pain I am in every day.” She added, “I am scared but I am also brave… I am extremely grateful for all the incredible people I have met along the way… I love you all so much that I can’t put it into words.”

For someone who spent years lifting others, her community is now being asked to lift her family.

To support the Nelsons:

Fundraiser: https://givebutter.com/Erop6z

GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/8c5bdbff8

Venmo: @Carrigan-Nelson

