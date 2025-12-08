Obituary: Steven G. Cundy (1953-2025)

With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Steven G. Cundy, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, mentor, and treasured friend, who passed away on December 5, 2025.

Born in Lynn, Massachusetts, Steven moved to Boston as a teenager and began what would become a remarkable and inventive career in business. His vision to bring curated vintage fashion to the mainstream started with a storefront on Newbury Street, and expanded to a business within major department stores in Manhattan. During this vibrant era, Steven met the love of his life, Yehjong Son, while she was working at the legendary Studio54. It was love at first sight. They recently celebrated their 41st wedding anniversary, a testament to their enduring devotion and partnership.

Steven and Yehjong moved to Newport in 1980 and in years following welcomed their daughter Lahna, a milestone Steven cherished as his greatest accomplishment. They went on to share his passion for bringing thoughtfully curated style to a wider audience, starting with Tropical Gangsters on Spring Street and eventually expanding to three storefronts on Thames Street, including Tropical Gangsters, which they proudly ran for 36 years. This store was more than a retail space — it was an expression of culture, originality, and style, all of which reflected who they were at their core.

Influenced deeply by his wife’s heritage, Steven immersed himself in the art of Tae Kwon Do, training under his father-in-law, Grandmaster Duk Sung Son. He shared this practice with grace and discipline, teaching at the University of Rhode Island, the Naval Academy Preparatory School, and the Naval War College, as well as founding the Newport Tae Kwon Do Club on Thames Street. His dedication to the art had a lasting impact on countless students.

Steven also built a respected presence in real estate within Newport and Manhattan, but of all his accomplishments, nothing compared to the love he held for his family. Steven poured his heart into every role — husband, father, father-in-law, and grandfather, and found his greatest joy not in recognition or success, but in time spent with those he loved most. His devotion was unwavering, his pride immeasurable, and his happiest moments were the everyday ones shared with his family. He especially treasured every laugh, milestone, and quiet moment with his grandchildren, Mila and Hunter, who were not only the lights of his life, but the joy and legacy he cherished above all else.

A charismatic and social soul, Steven was a longtime member of Wanumetonomy Golf & Country Club and a long time part of the Sardella’s family. Steve arrived not just to dine, but to connect — always with a joke ready, a story to share, and a kind word for everyone he saw. He had a natural way of lifting spirits. His welcoming warmth, laughter, impeccable music sense, unmistakable comedic timing and effortless humor became woven into the life of Sardella’s itself.

Steven is survived by his loving wife, Yehjong Son; his daughter, Lahna Son-Cundy, and her husband, Joseph Tamburo; and his grandchildren, Mila and Hunter Tamburo. He also leaves his sister, Linda Dulong, nephews Dennis and Nathaniel Geary, several cousins, and countless lifelong friends.

He was predeceased by his parents, John Cundy and Marie Mullikin; his father-in-law, Grandmaster Duk Sung Son and mother-in-law, Young Jin Kim; and his sister, Donna Auger.

Steven lived boldly and gave generously. He will forever be remembered for his unwavering loyalty, and the effortless way he made strangers feel like friends and friends feel like family.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, December 12, 2025, 4:00pm-6:00pm at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

A Funeral Service honoring Steve will begin at 11:00am on Saturday, December 13, in the funeral home. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Steve’s memory to the Boston Children’s Hospital, Neurology Department, www.childrenshospital.org/departments/neurology or Meeting St. School, www.meetingstreet.org

