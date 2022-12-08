(WATCH) Remembering John Lennon 42 Years After His Assassination

Newport Buzz·
The Buzz

On December 8, 1980, rock star John Lennon was shot to death outside the Dakota, his New York City apartment building on Manhattan’s Upper West Side.

The death of Lennon 40 years ago, still reverberates as a defining moment for a generation and for the music world.

John Lennon was only 40-years-old.

 

 

imagine

 

Rest in peace, John.

 

PS – Here’s an article about the time John sailed from Newport to Bermuda.

 

 

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

 


 