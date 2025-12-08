Residential Properties Sells Classic Round Pond Cottage for $2.13 Million in Little Compton

Residential Properties Ltd. has announced the $2.13 million sale of 44 and 40 Round Pond Road in Little Compton, in the historic Round Pond/Tappens Beach summer enclave. Amy Chafee, a sales associate with the firm, represented the seller.

According to State-Wide MLS data, the transaction ranks among the four highest single-family home sales in Little Compton so far this year.

The classic 4-bedroom, 1½-bath cottage sits above Round Pond, offering sweeping views of the water, the Atlantic beyond, and the Sakonnet Lighthouse. Long embraced as a seasonal escape, the home is steps from Tappens Beach, Sakonnet Harbor, Rocky Beach, and Lloyds Beach. Inside, hardwood floors run throughout, and the fireplaced living room frames striking pond and ocean views. Two bedrooms and a half bath sit on the lower level, while the main floor features the kitchen and living space. A second-floor sitting room, two additional bedrooms, and a full bath overlook the lighthouse and pond. An outdoor shower completes the coastal retreat.

Chafee, who has spent most of her life in Little Compton and nearby Southeast Massachusetts, brings deep local knowledge and an extensive network to her work. Known for her client-first approach, she blends traditional relationship-building with modern marketing tools and social platforms to maximize visibility for her listings.

More information about Chafee and her current properties is available at ResidentialProperties.com.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!