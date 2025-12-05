Trump Joins the Dells to Announce $6.25 Billion Historic Gift for Newborn Savings Accounts

WASHINGTON — President Donald J. Trump joined lawmakers and philanthropists Michael and Susan Dell on Tuesday to celebrate a landmark $6.25 billion charitable commitment aimed at jump-starting Trump Accounts, the new child savings program created under Trump’s Working Families Tax Cuts Act.

The Dells’ donation — one of the largest direct investments ever made in American families — will provide an extra $250 to the first 25 million eligible children age 10 and under living in ZIP codes with median incomes below $150,000.

Trump called the pledge a “historic boost” for the program, which is designed to help millions of children begin building wealth from birth.

Trump Accounts will be available to every U.S. citizen born between Jan. 1, 2025, and Dec. 31, 2028. Each account opens with a one-time $1,000 government seed contribution, with families allowed to contribute up to $5,000 per year. The funds must be invested in broad U.S. stock-market index funds with low fees and cannot be withdrawn before age 18, except in limited rollover cases.

Supporters say that if the account is fully funded and left untouched, it could grow to nearly $1.9 million by age 28, though market returns are not guaranteed.

Parents or guardians must open and manage the account using IRS Form 4547 or, beginning mid-2026, an online portal at trumpaccounts.gov. Contributions begin July 4, 2026.

Officials emphasized strict safeguards requiring a valid Social Security number and limiting the $1,000 government contribution to U.S. citizens born during the 2025–2028 window to prevent fraud and ensure funds reach eligible families.

Anyone — including parents, grandparents, friends, employers, and qualified charities — may contribute toward the annual limit. Employers may also make pre-tax contributions up to $2,500 through cafeteria plans.

All Trump Accounts will initially be held with Treasury’s financial agent, with the option to transfer to a preferred brokerage firm later.

More information is available at trumpaccounts.gov.

