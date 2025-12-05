Get Ready to Jingle: Navy Band Northeast to Host Free Public Holiday Concert at Pennfield School

Get ready to jingle and jam — Navy Band Northeast is bringing a high-energy holiday celebration to the Pennfield School on Dec. 17 at 6 p.m. The free community concert will take place at 110 Sandy Point Ave. in Portsmouth, and all are invited to join the fun.

The evening’s soundtrack comes courtesy of the band’s electrifying popular music ensemble, Rhode Island Sound — a powerhouse mix of vocals, horns, and rhythm section. Known for their vibrant spins on Top 40 favorites, the group effortlessly glides from Motown and rock to pop, jazz, and seasonal classics, delivering a performance bursting with holiday sparkle.

Led by Lt. Antonio Garcia, Navy Band Northeast is one of just 11 official U.S. Navy bands worldwide. Operating under the President of the U.S. Naval War College, the band boosts morale, honors military traditions, supports Navy recruiting, and brings patriotic spirit to communities across the country.

Expect big sound, big smiles, and a whole lot of festive flair — the perfect kickoff to the holiday season!

