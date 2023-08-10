Chelcie Lynn (Trailer Trash Tammy) is coming to Jane Pickens Theater in October

Spectacle Live will present Chelcie Lynn: 2 Fingers and A 12 Pack on Thursday, October 19 at 7pm at The JPT Film & Event Center in Newport, RI. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am at JanePickens.com or by calling 1-800-657-8774.

Chelcie Lynn is a comedian, actress, and internet personality extraordinaire. She started building a fan base in 2014 when her sketches featuring her alter ego, Trailer Trash Tammy went viral. Her videos have since gained hundreds of millions of views across the internet and have launched her career on screen and in comedy touring. She was named one of Variety’s Top 10 comics to watch in 2021. Her inaugural stand-up comedy tour, The Tammy Tour: One Trailer Park At A Time, sold out in 2021. Chelcie continued her cross-country tour in 2022 & 2023 selling out shows. Festivals she was involved with were hosting the Tailgates & Tallboys Festivals and appearing at the Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival. She can be seen in the Duplass Brothers feature film Tangerine as ‘Madame Jillian’ and starred in the digital series Coach Von Pidgeon for Funny or Die & Facebook Watch. Chelcie will be appearing in the upcoming feature film SWEET DREAMS starring Johnny Knoxville, Mo Amer, and Kate Upton.

Tickets for Chelcie Lynn: 2 Fingers and A 12 Pack at the Jane Pickens Theater on Thursday, October 19 at 7pm are $39-$69 and go on sale Friday at 10am at JanePickens.com or by calling 1-800-657-8774.

