Registration is now open for the CYC Around the Island Race

Labor Day Weekend’s Conanicut Yacht Club Around the Island Race serves as a celebration of another sailing season coming to a close. The 96th running of the 18-mile race will take place on Sunday, September 3, organized by Conanicut Yacht Club. Typically just over 100 boats from in and around Narragansett Bay participate in the single-distance race followed by an awards party on the lawn of the island yacht club.

Race organizers are using YachtScoring for registration and the entries so far have been rolling in! New to the CYC ATI this year is the exciting announcement inviting multihulls to participate!

The Conanicut Yacht Club seeks year after year to provide an excellent opportunity for sailors to capitalize on the last moments of summer. The goal is to have a great regatta with a fantastic after-party to celebrate the season.

This scenic event is not just enjoyable for sailors. Spectators love to come out and watch the fleet of beautiful boats sail by iconic landmarks like Beavertail Lighthouse, Fort Wetherill, Fort Getty, and under the Jamestown and Newport Bridges.

Speaking of the attractions of Jamestown, another cherished tradition of the regatta is the yearly poster designed by local artist Hillary Dutton, featuring different landmarks the sailors encounter on the race course. This year, Dutton has depicted the Castle Hill Lighthouse. Her first design was for the 84th CYC ATI twelve years ago! You can see each year’s poster here.

Among the boats registered so far are BLITZ, DIVIDED SKY, IRIE 2, SPIRIT, STARK RAVING MAD IX, TEMPTATION-OAKCLIFF-YOUTH, and ZEPHYROS who all cut their teeth on the ATI at the NYYC Annual Regatta in June so are sure to be a competitive again.

