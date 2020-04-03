SHELBY TALCOTT

CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin tested positive for the novel coronavirus, she announced Friday.

Baldwin made the announcement on Instagram Friday and said that she is “OKAY.” The “CNN Newsroom” host added that her symptoms “came on suddenly yesterday afternoon.” This announcement comes just three days after anchor Chris Cuomo announced that he tested positive for the virus.

“Chills, aches, fever,” Baldwin said as she described her symptoms. “I’ve been social distancing. Doing ALL the things we’re being told to do. Still – it got me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooke Baldwin (@brooke_baldwin) on Apr 3, 2020 at 9:44am PDT

Baldwin added that she is healthy and has no underlying conditions that often cause complications with coronavirus victims. She wrote that she feels “like one of the lucky ones” and hopes to be back on air soon.

Cuomo described similar symptoms after testing positive for the virus. He is quarantined in his basement and has been continuing to produce “Cuomo Prime Time” during his self-quarantine period. (RELATED: ‘We Are Rooting For You’: Tucker Carlson Wishes CNN’s Cuomo Well After Coronavirus Diagnosis)

