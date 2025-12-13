Obituary: Henry J Biastre Jr. (1944-2025)

Henry J Biastre Jr., 81 of Middletown, RI, passed away at home on December 7, 2025.

Henry “the eighth” was born in Newport, RI on May 8, 1944 to the late Henry J Sr. and Frances May (Smith) Biastre. He attended Roger’s High School and later joined the Army National Guard. He ran concessions “Henry’s on the beach” at first beach for many years where he made numerous friends.

Henry lived a simple life, he needed few things to be happy. Henry had passion for reading, listening to music and being in nature. He spent much of his time farming his land and taking care of his animal friends. He made sure his “little buddies” (birds) were fed every morning and enjoyed watching them throughout the day.

He is survived by his cherished daughter, Jean Rosa; his devoted son, David Alves; his beloved granddaughter, Madison Pimental; and his favorite grandson, Joshua Pimental. His sister-in-law Barbara and Nephew Adam Biastre.

Henry is preceded in death by his parents, Frances May Smith Biastre and Henry Biastre Sr., brother Paul Biastre, granddaughter Katelin Pimental.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, December 17, 2025 from 5-9 pm in Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI. His burial will be private.