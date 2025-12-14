Police Release Video of Brown University Shooting Suspect as Massive Manhunt Intensifies

Providence Police late Saturday night released surveillance video of the suspected gunman in the deadly Brown University classroom shooting, as hundreds of law enforcement officers continue an urgent manhunt across the city.

The brief video clip shows a male dressed in all black walking away from the building. His face is not visible, and no weapon is shown. Investigators said the footage is the most significant lead they have so far and are asking anyone who can identify the suspect to contact authorities immediately.

Witnesses told Providence Police that the suspect may have been wearing a gray camouflage mask.

More than 400 officers from the Rhode Island State Police, the FBI, the ATF, and local departments across Rhode Island and Massachusetts are now assisting with the search and investigation.

Gov. Dan McKee said he has spoken with both President Donald Trump and FBI Director Kash Patel, who pledged federal resources and full support for the ongoing response.

The shooting occurred inside a Brown University classroom around 4:20 p.m., killing two and injuring nine members of the campus community. Officials have confirmed that all victims were affiliated with Brown, though additional details have not yet been released.

A shelter-in-place order remains in effect for the university and surrounding neighborhood as police continue to sweep buildings and track leads.

