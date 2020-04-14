The 2020 CVS Health Charity Classic, scheduled to play at Rhode Island Country Club on June 18th, was officially postponed by tournament organizers on Tuesday.

Due to the ongoing challenges and health concerns associated with COVID-19, the CVS Health Charity Classic has announced the public event series will not take place as scheduled June 18-22, 2020. This includes the CRAVE RI food festival and the Pepsi Pro-Am and Charity Classic.

The CVS Health Charity Classic is one of our community’s largest summer gatherings and our hope is to determine the best way to keep that sense of community while respecting current social distancing safety guidelines. This will include exploring holding virtual and re-scheduled events.

The CVS Health Charity Classic remains committed to supporting its Southern New England non-profit partners, and continues to identify opportunities to support those organizations in 2020.

Since its inception, the CVS Health Charity Classic has donated more than $23 million for Southern New England non-profit organizations that provide vital funding to a range of programs serving children and families.