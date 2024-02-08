Exclusive Valentine’s Day Promotion: Buy One, Get One Free on U.S. Senior Open Championship Gallery Tickets

In celebration of Valentine’s Day, golf enthusiasts are in for a treat as the U.S. Senior Open Championship announces a special promotion on gallery tickets. From Thursday, Feb. 8, through Sunday, Feb. 18, fans can avail themselves of a unique two-for-one deal on tickets for this prestigious event.

To take advantage of this exclusive offer, interested purchasers must buy tickets in increments of two, with a limit of 10 tickets per day per transaction. This limited-time promotion aims to enhance the experience for fans eager to witness the 44th U.S. Senior Open, organized by the United States Golf Association (USGA).

For detailed information on ticketing and to make a purchase, interested parties can visit the official website: https://championships.usga.org/ussenioropen/2024/2024-u-s–senior-open-tickets.html.

The U.S. Senior Open is scheduled to take place from June 26 to June 30, 2024, at the esteemed Newport Country Club in Newport, Rhode Island. The championship will showcase a formidable field of 156 of the world’s best professional and amateur senior golfers, all aged 50 and above.

Among the notable participants eligible to compete in this prestigious event are golf legends such as Ernie Els, Jim Furyk, Padraig Harrington, Bernhard Langer, Retief Goosen, Stewart Cink, Jerry Kelly, Steve Stricker, and Rhode Island natives Billy Andrade and Brett Quigley. The captivating tournament promises a thrilling display of skill and sportsmanship as these seasoned players vie for victory on the picturesque grounds of Newport Country Club.

