New York Yankees co-owner Hank Steinbrenner died Tuesday at his home in Clearwater, Florida after battling a long-term illness. He was 63 years-old.

“Hank was a genuine and gentle spirit who treasured the deep relationships he formed with those closest to him,” the Steinbrenner family said in a statement released early Tuesday afternoon. “He was introduced to the Yankees organization at a very young age, and his love for sports and competition continued to burn brightly throughout his life. Hank could be direct and outspoken, but in the very same conversation show great tenderness and light-heartedness. More than anything, he set an example for all of us in how comfortably he lived enjoying his personal passions and pursuits. We are profoundly saddened to have lost him and will carry his memory with us always.”

George Steinbrenner died in July 2010 and wife, Joan, died in December 2018.

Hank is survived by his daughters Jacqueline and Julia, sons George Michael IV and John, granddaughter Anabel, and his three siblings.