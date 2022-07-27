Mega Millions Jackpot Surpasses $1 Billion

For the fourth time in the 20-year history of the Mega Millions game, the jackpot has surpassed the $1 billion mark after there was no winner in last night’s drawing. If the $1.025 billion jackpot is won, and the winner chooses the cash option, the lump sum payment would be $602.5 million.

Someone in Rhode Island won $30,000 in last night’s Mega Millions drawing. The ticket matched four out of five numbers, plus the Mega Ball number, to win the standard payout of $10,000. However, since the Megaplier feature was added to the wager, the prize was tripled to $30,000 when the 3 multiplier was drawn for last night’s drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Dave’s Marketplace, 2077 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. The ticket has yet to be claimed.

Mega Millions drawings are on Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 p.m. Tickets are $2, and the Megaplier option is an additional $1. The deadline to purchase Mega Millions tickets is 9:50 p.m. on drawing nights.

