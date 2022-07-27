Polo Rivals from Nation’s Capital Return

The Newport International Polo Series welcomes back challengers from the nation’s capital for its next US City rivalry this Saturday July 30th, when Washington DC will return to the City by the Sea for a classic 6-chukker matchup.

Washington DC is known for its deep roster of talent, clearly demonstrated in 2019 when they last played in Newport. They will come ready to take back the US City Cup in this thrilling competition to end the first half of the 2022 season.

“We are thrilled to have Washington DC with us for another year. It has been several years since we have competed against them, and they always bring a well-balanced roster so it will be a tough matchup for us,” comments Dan Keating, the series founder and president.

The weekly Best In Show Contest to welcome our D.C. rivals this week calls for a theme of Cherries, the official fruit of the District of Columbia by an act of Congress in 2006. The cherry was so named in honor of our first president, George Washington, who is symbolically associated with the cherry because of the well-known tale as a child, and a certain cherry tree, the moral of which was the importance of honesty. Each year, the District of Columbia holds the Cherry Blossom Festival, which includes a parade and other events celebrating the beauty of 3,000 cherry trees in bloom, a 1912 gift from the city of Tokyo to the people of Washington, D.C., attracting millions of visitors each year.

Visit www.nptpolo.com for advanced ticket sales and full details on the Newport vs. Washington DC polo match.

The weekly polo matches every Saturday are an ideal conclusion to a summer’s day, in late afternoons in June through September, just minutes away from the glittering beaches of Newport, where the pastoral setting of the International Polo Grounds at Glen Farm in Portsmouth enjoys afternoon breezes and cooling coastal effect of the Sakonnet’s east passage, as a welcome retreat in the peak of summer.

Last week’s match featured USA vs Italy in a grueling match that left spectators on the edge of their seats till the final bell. The Italians took control over the match with an early lead but Team USA, with their top scorer Rory Torrey, surged ahead in the second chukker to dominate the first half. Team Italy made a strong comeback in the second half, but it was not enough as Team USA claimed the victory with a final score of 9-7. Pedro Llorente of Team Italy was named MVP and Tarzan loaned to Llorente by Dan Keating was named Best Playing Pony. Upcoming 2022 season highlights include several more US City challengers and 4 international rivalries in the 31st season of the Newport International Polo Series.

