Merry Christmas Everyone: Hallelujah – Jeff Buckley

From the bottom of my heart, I hope you feel the peace and love of the season.

Thanks for all the love and support.

Merry Christmas,

– CWW

Well, I heard there was a secret chord

That David played and it pleased the Lord

But you don’t really care for music, do you?

Well it goes like this:

The fourth, the fifth, the minor fall and the major lift

The baffled king composing Hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah, Hallelujah, Hallelujah…

Well your faith was strong but you needed proof

You saw her bathing on the roof

Her beauty and the moonlight overthrew ya

She tied you to her kitchen chair

She broke your throne and she cut your hair

And from your lips she drew the Hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah, Hallelujah, Hallelujah…

Baby, I’ve been here before

I’ve seen this room and I’ve walked this floor (you know)

I used to live alone before I knew ya

And I’ve seen your flag on the marble arch

And love is not a victory march

It’s a cold and it’s a broken Hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah, Hallelujah, Hallelujah…

There was a time when you let me know

What’s really going on below

But now you never show that to me, do ya?

But remember when I moved in you

And the holy dove was moving too

And every breath we drew was Hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah, Hallelujah, Hallelujah…

Maybe there’s a God above

But all I’ve ever learned from love

Was how to shoot somebody who outdrew ya

And it’s not a cry that you hear at night

It’s not somebody who’s seen the light

It’s a cold and it’s a broken Hallelujah

Hallelujah, hallelujah, hallelujah, hallelujah…

Hallelujah, hallelujah, hallelujah, hallelujah…

Hallelujah, hallelujah, hallelujah

Hallelujah, hallelujah

