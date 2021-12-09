(WATCH) Jesus vs. Santa – A Very South Park Christmas

*Warning – Wicked naughty language!*

In South Park’s second episode ever we are introduced to a heartwarming tale of four children trying to decide who to cheer for: Jesus, or Santa. It almost makes one wonder what Brian Boitano would do in this situation. In the end, though, they decide that Christmas isn’t a time for settling old scores, Christmas is about one thing: presents.

