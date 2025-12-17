The 15 Greatest Christmas Songs Of All-Time: The Ultimate Holiday Playlist

We’ve rounded up what we think is the ultimate list of the greatest Christmas songs of all time.

But what do we know? Let us know which favorites you think deserve a spot.

Merry Christmas, everyone! 🎄🎶

15 – You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch – Thurl Ravenscroft

14 – Fairytale Of New York- The Pogues featuring Kristy MacColl

13 – Last Christmas – Wham!





12 – Let Me Sleep It’s Christmas Time – Pearl Jam





11 – Little Saint Nick – The Beach Boys





10 – All I Want For Christmas – Mariah Carey





9 – Wonderful Christmas Time – Paul McCartney





8 – Santa Baby – Eartha Kitt

7 – Peace on Earth/Little Drummer Boy – Bing Crosby & David Bowie

6 – Blue Christmas – Elvis Presley

5 – Do They Know It’s Christmas – Band Aid





4 – Christmas in Hollis – Run DMC





3 – Silent Night – Frank Sinatra

2 – Happy Xmas (War Is Over) – John Lennon

1 – White Christmas – Bing Crosby & Marjorie Reynolds



