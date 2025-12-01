Santa Claus Returns to Newport for Four-Night Neighborhood Tour Beginning Dec. 9

The holiday season in Newport wouldn’t be complete without Santa Claus making his festive annual arrival — and once again, he’s teaming up with the Newport Fire and Police Departments to tour the city’s neighborhoods this December.

Starting Tuesday, Dec. 9, Santa will trade his sleigh for a Newport Fire Department engine, rolling through town and waving to children along a carefully planned route. Each night’s ride will begin at 5:30 p.m., with the fire engine departing Fire Station #2 on Old Fort Road at 5 p.m.

This year’s tour spans four evenings, with Santa covering a new section of the city each night to ensure every child gets a chance to greet him from their sidewalk.

Neighborhood-by-Neighborhood Schedule

Tuesday, Dec. 9

North End west of Broadway: Touro Street, Dr. Marcus Wheatland Blvd., Van Zandt Ave., Bedlow Ave., and Newport Heights.

Thursday, Dec. 11

North End east of Broadway: From Memorial Blvd. to the Middletown line, including Kay Street, Vernon Ave., Bliss Road, and Eustis Ave.

Tuesday, Dec. 16

South End west of Spring Street: From Fort Adams to Touro Street and Harrison Ave., including the Historic 5th Ward.

Thursday, Dec. 18

Southeast neighborhoods east of Spring Street: Memorial Blvd. to Ocean Ave., plus Bellevue Ave., Annandale Road, the Point section, Bayside Village, and Admiralty neighborhoods.

Track Santa in Real Time

Families can follow Santa’s progress using the Glympse app, available through the Newport Fire Department’s Facebook page. The tracker resets nightly, disappearing once Santa returns to the North Pole.

Important Safety Reminders

The Newport Fire Department is asking families to keep safety in mind:

Parents should accompany children and remain on the sidewalk.

Santa can not stop for photos due to time restraints.

Weather could affect the schedule — if needed, Santa will attempt to reschedule the next night.

As Newport counts down the days, Santa is gearing up to spread holiday cheer across every corner of the city once again.

For additional details and updates, including route modifications, subscribe to the city’s e-newsletter.

