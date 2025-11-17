Holiday Lights Spectacular Returns to Roger Williams Park Zoo November 28th

Get ready, New England – your favorite winter tradition is coming back! Roger Williams Park Zoo is set to dazzle once again as the Holiday Lights Spectacular takes over, bringing over 3.5 million twinkling lights to the Zoo’s 40 acres, transforming it into an enchanting holiday fairy tale.

Bundle up and make a night of it: stroll glowing pathways, sip hot cocoa (or an adult bevvy), and toast s’mores by the fire as the Zoo shines after dark. Whether you’re keeping a beloved tradition or starting a new one, this is the brightest way to share the season with family and friends.

When: Nightly from Nov. 28, 2025–Jan. 4, 2026, 5:00–9:30 p.m. (Closed Dec. 24 & 25.)

Tickets: Must be purchased online in advance.

New this year

* Discount Tuesdays: Enjoy $5 off admission every Tuesday night.

* Meet & Greets with Frozen Favorites: Mondays & Wednesdays, 5:30–7:30 p.m. Say hello to Elsa, Anna, Olaf—and the Grinch for festive photo ops.

* Visit with Santa: Thursdays, 5:30–7:30 p.m. Stop by Santa’s Workshop in the Zoo Gift Shop for a merry meet-and-greet.

* Nightly Storytime with Roger the Red Panda: 6:00, 7:00, and 8:00 p.m. Enjoy a playful retelling of ’Twas the Night Before Christmas.

From playful penguins to glittering snowflakes, every corner sparkles with cheer—and photo moments galore. Dress warm, charge your phones, and bring your brightest holiday spirit.

Don’t miss the magic—grab your tickets and step into a true winter fairy tale at Roger Williams Park Zoo! rwpzoo.org/holidaylights

