Hallmark Movie “Newport Christmas” Films Tonight on Bowen’s Wharf

Hollywood magic is taking over Bowen’s Wharf tonight as filming for the Hallmark Channel’s new holiday movie, Newport Christmas, gets underway in the heart of the City by the Sea.

Starring Wes Brown and Ginna Claire Mason, the romantic time-travel drama centers on a determined woman from 1905 Newport who is mysteriously transported to the present day. Lost in a world she doesn’t recognize, she meets a passionate historian investigating her century-old disappearance. As they unravel the strange circumstances that brought her to modern-day Newport, the pair discover a connection that defies the barriers of time.

With classic Hallmark charm and a uniquely Newport twist, Newport Christmas promises sweeping waterfront views, festive backdrops, and a story of love that spans more than a century.

Tonight’s scenes will capture the picturesque charm of Bowen’s Wharf, with lights, decorations, and local extras bringing the holiday spirit to life — even in April.

The film is expected to premiere as part of Hallmark’s “Countdown to Christmas” lineup later this year.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

