Middletown Announces Winners of 2025 Holiday Card Art Contest

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. — Winners of the sixth annual Middletown Holiday Card Art Contest were announced this week, with four local artists — including two students — selected to have their designs featured on the town’s official holiday cards.

The winning designs came from Gaudet Middle School sixth grader Hawkin Powers, eighth grader Ella Cochran, and adult artists Elizabeth Brassard and Vanessa Ellerman. Their artwork will appear on holiday cards sent by the Town of Middletown to employees, volunteers, officials and community partners.

This year’s contest, themed “Winter Holiday in Middletown,” drew 25 submissions.

The artists were recognized during a ceremony Tuesday afternoon at Middletown Town Hall. Each winner received a $25 gift card, a framed print of their artwork, and 12 blank holiday cards featuring their design. Town Councilor Peter Connerton presented the awards from the council chambers.

“I’ve said it before, but this is honestly one of my favorite activities of all we do on the council,” Connerton said. “Every year, it’s a challenge to name a winner, and this is what makes Middletown such a special place for all of us.”

Powers’ winning piece, “Santa’s Sleigh Over Second Beach,” depicts Santa Claus flying his red, present-filled sleigh over a snowy lifeguard stand at Second Beach. Cochran’s artwork, “Happy Holidays at Prescott Farm,” features warmly decorated Christmas trees and seasonal greetings set at the popular local landmark.

Brassard’s “Holiday Tree at Surfer’s End” offers a fresh take on the seasonal “Mystery Tree” that appears each winter at the well-known community gathering spot. Ellerman’s “A Visit From the Middletown Fire Department” captures a familiar holiday tradition, showing Santa visiting neighborhoods throughout town alongside Middletown Firefighters Local 1933.

Town Administrator Shawn J. Brown also recognized administrative assistant Maureen Maurer for coordinating the contest.

“I look forward to seeing the submissions every year,” Brown said. “We have so many talented artists in Middletown, and it’s always interesting to see how everyone interprets the theme. I’m especially proud that our holiday card is something that genuinely comes from our community, which is pretty unique in Rhode Island.”

The Middletown Holiday Card Art Contest is held annually as a way to showcase local creativity while celebrating the season and the community.

