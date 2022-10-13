Middletown man wins $50k playing Powerball

Last night’s Powerball® drawing resulted in Rhode Island’s third $50,000 Powerball® ticket claimed this October. A Middletown man purchased the winning ticket while eating lunch at Rusty’s, 44 Wave Ave., Middletown. The winning ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball® number to win $50,000. Had he purchased the Power Play® feature, the prize would have been multiplied by 5, the Power Play® number for that draw, to win $250,000. He plans to put the money in savings.

Saturday’s estimated Powerball® jackpot is $454 million. Today is the final day for Second Chance Codes from Rhode Island Lottery Powerball® tickets to be entered in the Powerball® First Millionaire of the Year promotion on the Lottery’s website. One winner will be drawn tomorrow to win a trip to New York City and be entered in the multi-state drawing for $1,000,000 on New Year’s Eve. 23 other Rhode Island Lottery players will also win $500.

Also, a man from Providence claimed a $10,000 winning Mega Millions® ticket from Tuesday night’s draw. He said he was hoping to win the jackpot when he bought his ticket from Cumberland Farms, 751 Hope St., Providence, and can’t believe how close he came. The ticket matched four numbers and the Mega Ball to win the standard prize payout of $10,000. The winner did not purchase the Megaplier® feature for an additional dollar on the wager. If he had, the $10,000 prize would have been multiplied by three, last night’s Megaplier® number, to equal $30,000. He will use the money to pay bills and for holiday spending.

Friday’s estimated Mega Millions® jackpot is $494 million.

