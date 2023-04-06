New JAC Exhibition – A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall An Intersection of Art and Science, April 21 – June 15

The Jamestown Arts Center’s latest exhibition, A Hard Rain’s-A Gonna Fall: An Intersection of Art and Science opens April 21. This exhibit brings together 11 artists from far reaches of the world – from Slovenia, Japan, Australia, to Norway, Brazil, and France – all presenting a common thread: each artist explores realms of post-ecological catastrophe survival, using science to create art and art to explain science.

Independent curator, writer and researcher, Lara Pan, explains, “The exhibiting artists all have varied cultural, artistic, and scientific backgrounds; these interdisciplinary approaches provide an important lens while looking at the scientific research on the possibility of mass extinction of our planet’s living organisms. The artists seek to investigate the idea of the complete disappearance of known life forms.”

Offering insight into the impetus of the exhibition, Ms. Pan explains, “The title “A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall” is taken from the Bob Dylan song of the same name, written sixty years ago and performed at Newport Folk Fest in 1963. The song’s prophetic message is in lyrics such as “Heard the roar of a wave that could drown the whole world / Heard ten thousand whisperin’ and nobody listenin’”

Karen Conway, JAC Exhibitions Director, offers, “We are so honored to collaborate with international curator, Lara Pan, to showcase this incredible line-up of world-renowned artists exploring global issues of climate change and animal extinction. These artists’ accomplishments, expertise, and exhibition histories collectively surpass-anything the JAC has yet presented.”

Artists include: Rafael Attias (Rhode Island), Mathew Emmett (United Kingdom), Carla Gannis (New York), Anita Glesta (Australia, New York), David Nez (Oregon), Olivier Perriquet (France), Anne Katrine Senstad (Norway, New York), Otavio Schipper (Brazil), Saša Spačal (Slovenia), Hana Usui (Japan, Austria), and Vargas-Suarez Universal (Kyrgyzstan, New York).

The show opens Friday, April 21 with a reception from 5:30-7:30pm. The opening reception and ongoing exhibit are free and open to the public. The exhibit is available for viewing through June 15 with gallery hours Wednesday through Saturday, 11am – 3pm. Facilities are accessible.

Scheduled for Saturday, April 22 at 3pm is In Conversation with curator Lara Pan and artists Rafel Attias, Carla Gannis, Anita Glesta, Anne Senstad, and Vargas-Suarez Universal. Ms. Pan offers, “This conversation between the curator and artists can offer a thought-provoking exploration of the ways in which art can link with science and encourage interdisciplinary exploration of important issues.”

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

